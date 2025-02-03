Free wildfire mitigation workshop Feb. 8 for Burnet County residents

The 22-acre Wandering Oak fire that started Aug. 2, 2023, near Delaware Springs Golf Course in Burnet came close to homes and other structures. The Texas A&M Forest Service is hosting a free wildfire prevention workshop for Burnet County residents to mitigate such instances. Courtesy photo by Stephani Smith

Burnet County residents can learn how to better protect their homes and property during a wildfire risk assessment and mitigation workshop Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Burnet County AgriLife auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet. The event is hosted by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Attendees may choose from two sessions: 10-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The free workshop is designed for homeowners living in the wildland-urban interface, where homes and structures are near or surrounded by vegetation. It will cover wildfire risk assessment, fire-resistant landscaping, creating defensible space, fuel breaks, and home-hardening strategies.

“People will learn how to assess their own wildfire risk, create defensible space around their homes, and even work with (home and property owners’ associations) to develop community wildfire protection plans,” Burnet County Emergency Management Coordinator Derek Marchio told DailyTrib.com. “The workshop will also go over case studies of Firewise communities that have successfully implemented mitigation strategies.”

In addition, attendees will learn how to prepare go-kits for wildfire emergencies and receive details about a grant available to property owners for wildfire fuel-reduction projects.

Marchio emphasized the importance of public awareness and preparedness.

“It’s crucial to understand the risks we face—not just in Burnet County, but anywhere—so that people are informed about what to do before, during, and after a wildfire,” he said.

The event is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP to Marchio at dmarchio@burnetcountytexas.org.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.