3 applicants for Burnet County judge

Burnet County announced three applicants for the county judge position Friday, Jan. 31: Gil Jones, Alan Trevino, and Bryan Wilson. Each will participate in a public forum Feb. 6, during which they will introduce themselves, answer community-submitted questions, and outline their vision for the role.

The Burnet County Commissioners Court will interview the three applicants Feb. 11 before narrowing the pool to two. A second public forum will take place before commissioners appoint their choice to serve out the remainder of the elected term of former County Judge James Oakley, who resigned on Dec. 18, 2024. The current term ends Dec. 31, 2026. An election will be held in November 2026 so voters can have their say.

The county judge is the presiding officer of the Burnet County Commissioners Court, overseeing county operations, budgets, and legal matters.

The following people were the only three respondents to the Commissioners Court’s call for applications, which lasted from Jan. 3-31.

Gil Jones

Jones is a retired judge with experience in law, mediation, and financial management. He served as judge of the 33rd Judicial District of Texas from 1997 to 2012, presiding over civil, criminal, juvenile, and family law cases. Before that, he worked in private legal practice for nearly 25 years. He also served as a Burnet County justice of the peace in a six-month interim role. Since 2013, Jones has worked as a mediator and arbitrator. His background includes accounting and financial work as well as involvement in economic development and community projects. Read Jones’ full resume here.

Alan Trevino

Trevino is chief deputy at the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and has more than 22 years of law enforcement experience. His career includes stints with the Texas Department of Public Safety and on the Texas Governor’s Protective Detail for George W. Bush, where he coordinated security for various officials and events. He has operated a private security company since 2003 and has served on state-level boards related to security and school safety, including the Texas Private Security Board and the Texas School Safety Center. In his role as chief deputy, he manages the Sheriff’s Office budget. Read Trevino’s full resume here.

Bryan Wilson

Wilson has a background in government administration, grant management, and policy development. From 2014-22, he was the director of the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority, overseeing grant funding for law enforcement programs. He previously worked as a grant administrator for the Texas Indigent Defense Commission, where he helped establish state-funded legal defense programs, and as a grant manager with the Texas Supreme Court’s Permanent Judicial Commission on Children, Youth, and Families. His experience also includes positions with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he was involved in litigation and policy management. Read Wilson’s full resume here.

