Burnet County Democrats attend party chair forum



The Burnet County Democratic Club attended a Texas Democratic Party Chair Forum on Jan. 25 at Lyndon B. Johnson Ranch in Stonewall. The event was hosted by Progress Texas. Pictured are BCDC President B.J. Henry (right) and Clayton Tucker, president of the Texas Progressive Caucus. Five candidates vying for the state chair position debated each other on issues of leadership, organization, and the next steps they would take if elected. Those candidates are Aaron Arguijo, Kendall Scudder, Delia Parker-Mims, Patsy Woods Martin, and Patricia Olivares. For more information about the Burnet County Democratic Club and future events and meetings, visit its website or connect with the club on social media. Courtesy photo

