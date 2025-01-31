GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 3, 2025
Agendas for Highland Lakes government meetings are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Click the following links for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls
- development agreement between the city of Marble Falls and Rockspring Development LLC for the development of Manzano Mile Subdivision
- discussion on architectural design services for Fire Station 2
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive in Highland Haven
- discussion of a legislative platform for the 89th Texas Legislature
Thursday, Feb. 6
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive in Cottonwood Shores
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.