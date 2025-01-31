SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 3, 2025

01/31/25 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas for Highland Lakes government meetings are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Click the following links for more information. 

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • development agreement between the city of Marble Falls and Rockspring Development LLC for the development of Manzano Mile Subdivision
  • discussion on architectural design services for Fire Station 2 

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive in Highland Haven

On the agenda

  • discussion of a legislative platform for the 89th Texas Legislature

Thursday, Feb. 6

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive in Cottonwood Shores

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. 

