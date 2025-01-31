GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 3, 2025

Agendas for Highland Lakes government meetings are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Click the following links for more information.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

development agreement between the city of Marble Falls and Rockspring Development LLC for the development of Manzano Mile Subdivision

discussion on architectural design services for Fire Station 2

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive in Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion of a legislative platform for the 89th Texas Legislature

Thursday, Feb. 6

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive in Cottonwood Shores

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.