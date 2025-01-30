Dockery takes lead on Wirtz Dam Bridge project, which faces delay

Burnet County Commissioner Joe Don Dockery was appointed on Jan. 28 to lead the county’s efforts on the Wirtz Dam Bridge project and represent the county in the Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation. Staff Photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The Burnet County Commissioners Court on Jan. 28 appointed Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery to oversee the county’s efforts in the Wirtz Dam Bridge project, which might be delayed.

Dockery was also appointed to represent Burnet Coujnty on the Capital Area Housing Finance Corp. Board of Directors.

Both appointments fill spots left open after the resignation of former county Judge James Oakley.

WIRTZ DAM BRIDGE PROJECT

Dockery will represent Burnet County in the construction of the 0.33-mile Wirtz Dam Bridge over the Colorado River to connect Cottonwood Shores and Granite Shoals. The project was originally set to break ground in this summer, but that will likely be pushed back.

“I don’t believe we will end up making that goal,” Dockery told DailyTrib.com. “Because of this delay that we’ve had with the judge leaving office, I think it’s going to set us back some.”

The bridge is intended to reduce U.S. 281 traffic congestion and boost emergency response times. The project will also improve 3.68 miles of Wirtz Dam Road.

Dockery expects to provide a full update on the project to the Burnet County Commissioners Court by its second meeting in February.

“I will be meeting with all of the parties now to see if we can get this project across the finish line,” he said. “That includes (the Lower Colorado River Authority), (Pedernales Electric Cooperative), the city of Cottonwood Shores, and any other affected entities.”

The Texas Department of Transportation is fully funding the bridge’s $35 million construction cost, but Burnet County is responsible for land acquisition, easements, and utility relocations, which are estimated at over $3 million.

The county already approved a $5 million bond to pay its part, including an allocation of $1 million for easements.

CAPITAL AREA HOUSING FINANCE CORP.

Dockery was also appointed to the Capital Area Housing Finance Corp. board. The corporation facilitates affordable housing projects in Central Texas.

“They’re coming over to do the orientation for me next week, so I’ll be learning more then,” Dockery said.

At this time, he is unsure if his focus will be on representing existing housing projects in Burnet County or advocating for new developments.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

