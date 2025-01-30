Dockery takes lead on Wirtz Dam Bridge project, which faces delay
The Burnet County Commissioners Court on Jan. 28 appointed Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery to oversee the county’s efforts in the Wirtz Dam Bridge project, which might be delayed.
Dockery was also appointed to represent Burnet Coujnty on the Capital Area Housing Finance Corp. Board of Directors.
Both appointments fill spots left open after the resignation of former county Judge James Oakley.
WIRTZ DAM BRIDGE PROJECT
Dockery will represent Burnet County in the construction of the 0.33-mile Wirtz Dam Bridge over the Colorado River to connect Cottonwood Shores and Granite Shoals. The project was originally set to break ground in this summer, but that will likely be pushed back.
“I don’t believe we will end up making that goal,” Dockery told DailyTrib.com. “Because of this delay that we’ve had with the judge leaving office, I think it’s going to set us back some.”
The bridge is intended to reduce U.S. 281 traffic congestion and boost emergency response times. The project will also improve 3.68 miles of Wirtz Dam Road.
Dockery expects to provide a full update on the project to the Burnet County Commissioners Court by its second meeting in February.
“I will be meeting with all of the parties now to see if we can get this project across the finish line,” he said. “That includes (the Lower Colorado River Authority), (Pedernales Electric Cooperative), the city of Cottonwood Shores, and any other affected entities.”
The Texas Department of Transportation is fully funding the bridge’s $35 million construction cost, but Burnet County is responsible for land acquisition, easements, and utility relocations, which are estimated at over $3 million.
The county already approved a $5 million bond to pay its part, including an allocation of $1 million for easements.
CAPITAL AREA HOUSING FINANCE CORP.
Dockery was also appointed to the Capital Area Housing Finance Corp. board. The corporation facilitates affordable housing projects in Central Texas.
“They’re coming over to do the orientation for me next week, so I’ll be learning more then,” Dockery said.
At this time, he is unsure if his focus will be on representing existing housing projects in Burnet County or advocating for new developments.
If the county has already approved the 5mil and Txdot has their engineer doing his part then it should still be on schedule. This bridge is needed as it will help relieve traffic on certain roads. It will also help give first responders.
Land acquisition, easements, and utility relocation are estimated at over $3,000,000. Is the $5,000,000 bond already paying interest, and how much interest is being paid? How much work has been done and how much has it cost so far? Isn’t the Federal Government also earmarking $10,000,000 AND paying for the full $35,000,000 in construction costs? Does Burnet county have to pay for the work and then get reimbursed?
A quick search of the dailytrib stories on the Wirtz Dam Bridge show some interesting Burnet county official quotes and comments about traffic including “there will be more traffic”, and “there won’t be much additional traffic”.
Curiouser and curiouser.
That bridge should have never been approved. It will only help a few people. TxDot already said it would be a very small percentage of relief. This whole thing really stinks from how it was moved up the list to the engineer being friends with the judge. So it seems a realtor has had a lot good things dropped in his lap.
you’re sadly misinformed! the bridge will allow emergency response to transport patients to BSW hospital! it will allow HSB to access HEB and other big businesses in Marble Falls without sitting an hour on 281!
so i guess you were against the replacement of the FM 2900 bridge!
lola