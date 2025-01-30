IN THE GARDEN: Flower talk

Let’s talk about flowers for your Highland Lakes homes and landscapes. Here are some choice blooms and growing advice.

Texas green eyes

Cultivating Texas green eyes in a pollinator garden offers a myriad of benefits, making it a valuable addition to any landscape aiming to support local biodiversity. The plant’s vibrant yellow flowers with green centers serve as a rich nectar source, attracting and nourishing a variety pollinators, including butterflies and bees.

By fostering these beneficial insects, Texas green eyes contributes to the overall health of ecosystems, aiding in the pollination of surrounding plants and promoting genetic diversity.

Texas green eyes is generally hardy in USDA hardiness zones 7-10. The Highland Lakes are is in Zone 8. The plant is well-adapted to warm climates but might require protection during unusually harsh winter conditions. We suggest providing a layer of mulch around its base to insulate the roots.

Cactus zinnia

Growing Cactus zinnia (Zinnia peruviana) is a delightful experience for garden enthusiasts. (And they don’t have spines to prick you.) These unique flowering plants are characterized by striking, cactus-like blooms that add a touch of exotic beauty to gardens.

To cultivate cactus zinnias successfully, provide them with well-draining soil and ample sunlight, as they thrive in full sun conditions. Watering should be done sparingly to prevent root rot, making them well-suited for our hot summers. These resilient plants are known for their drought tolerance and ability to withstand challenging growing conditions.

With their vibrant colors and fascinating flower shapes, cactus zinnias can be a captivating addition to any garden.

Sweet alyssum

Sweet alyssum (Lobularia maritima) is a fragrant annual flower that is easy to grow and care for, making it a popular choice for gardeners. You can either start with seeds or purchase a plant from your local nursery.

To cultivate sweet alyssum from seed, start by selecting a well-draining soil enriched with organic matter. Sow the seeds directly in the garden or containers after the danger of frost has passed. Ensure the soil remains consistently moist during the germination period.

Once established, sweet alyssum is relatively low maintenance, requiring only moderate watering. This plant thrives in full sun to partial shade, making it versatile for various garden settings. Regular deadheading (the removal of spent blooms) encourages continuous flowering throughout the growing season.

Transplanting sweet alyssum is a straightforward process that can help ensure the health and vigor of the plants. Begin by choosing a new location with well-draining soil and adequate sunlight. Water the alyssum thoroughly a day before transplanting to reduce stress on the plants. Carefully remove the plant from its pot, making sure to retain as much of the root system as possible. Dig a hole in the new planting site that accommodates the root ball and place the alyssum in the hole at the same depth as it was in its pot. Gently backfill the hole with soil, pressing it down to remove air pockets.

Immediately water transplanted alyssum to help the plant settle into its new environment. Maintain regular watering until it is established and consider applying a balanced fertilizer to support healthy growth.

A balanced fertilizer contains roughly equal proportions of the three primary nutrients essential for plant growth: nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K). These nutrients play crucial roles in different aspects of a plant’s development. Nitrogen supports leafy green growth, phosphorus aids in root development and flowering, and potassium contributes to overall plant health and resilience.

Winter blooms

These flowering plants are generally known to survive through a three-day hard freeze:

Winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum)—This deciduous shrub is known for its bright yellow flowers and can tolerate cold temperatures.

Pansies (Viola tricolor)—Pansies are cool-season annuals that can withstand cold weather and provide a splash of color during the winter.

Snapdragons (Antirrhinum majus)—These hardy annuals come in a variety of colors and can tolerate colder temperatures.

Lantana (Lantana camara)—Lantana is a perennial shrub with clusters of colorful flowers. They’ll freeze then come back when the temperature rises above freezing.

Alyssum (Lobularia maritima)—This low-growing annual plant produces fragrant flowers and can handle temperatures as low as 28 degrees.

Dianthus (Dianthus spp.)—Dianthus, including varieties like carnations and Sweet William, are often cold-tolerant and can add color to your garden.

Calendula (Calendula officinalis)—Calendula, or pot marigold, is an annual that can withstand cold temperatures and provides bright orange or yellow flowers.

Hellebore (Helleborus spp.)—Also known as Lenten rose, hellebores are perennial plants that bloom in late winter and early spring.

Remember to provide some protection for your plants during a freeze, such as covering them with frost cloths or blankets, to help them endure the cold temperatures more effectively. Additionally, proper soil preparation and mulching can contribute to the overall winter hardiness of your garden.

Till next time. Keep your souls and soles in your garden! Remember the True Master Gardener: Jesus said, “I am the vine; my Father is the Gardener.” John 15:1

