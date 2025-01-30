SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Burnet County OKs background check for new hires, sensitive information

01/30/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos
Burnet County Courthouse in Burnet Texas

The Burnet County Courthouse in Burnet, Texas. File photo

Burnet County is implementing its first-ever, countywide background check policy, requiring criminal history screenings for all new hires and some current employees.

The Burnet County Commissioners Court approved the policy Tuesday, Jan. 28. It prioritizes employees with access to the Enterprise Justice Case Management system, which houses criminal justice records. The screening aligns with Criminal Justice Information Services certification requirements, ensuring compliance with state and federal standards.

“There’s a level of security that needs to be met,” Burnet County Human Resources Director Shirley Bullard told DailyTrib.com. “Eventually, we will have background checks on everybody—current and new employees—but the main focus is to get the ones that have access to these programs certified.”

While the policy applies to all new hires, elected officials can decide whether to do background checks on their current staff. Officials also must be screened to gain access to sensitive information.

“A department that doesn’t have access to any secured information might choose not to have their employees background checked, and that is entirely up to them,” Bullard said. “Policies are here to protect the county, and most elected officials choose to follow them, but they have the authority to opt out.”

Bullard clarified that the purpose of the background checks is to comply with security procedures.

“We’re not looking to fire anybody because something might show up on the background check,” she said. “This is just about following procedures and ensuring compliance.”

While this is the first countywide background check policy, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, and some other departments with access to sensitive records, have always required screenings for prospective employees.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

IN THE GARDEN: Flower talk

01/30/25 | DailyTrib.com

Dockery takes lead on Wirtz Dam Bridge project, which faces delay

01/30/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

There’s a new chief deputy in town

01/30/25 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *