Burnet County OKs background check for new hires, sensitive information

Burnet County is implementing its first-ever, countywide background check policy, requiring criminal history screenings for all new hires and some current employees.

The Burnet County Commissioners Court approved the policy Tuesday, Jan. 28. It prioritizes employees with access to the Enterprise Justice Case Management system, which houses criminal justice records. The screening aligns with Criminal Justice Information Services certification requirements, ensuring compliance with state and federal standards.

“There’s a level of security that needs to be met,” Burnet County Human Resources Director Shirley Bullard told DailyTrib.com. “Eventually, we will have background checks on everybody—current and new employees—but the main focus is to get the ones that have access to these programs certified.”

While the policy applies to all new hires, elected officials can decide whether to do background checks on their current staff. Officials also must be screened to gain access to sensitive information.

“A department that doesn’t have access to any secured information might choose not to have their employees background checked, and that is entirely up to them,” Bullard said. “Policies are here to protect the county, and most elected officials choose to follow them, but they have the authority to opt out.”

Bullard clarified that the purpose of the background checks is to comply with security procedures.

“We’re not looking to fire anybody because something might show up on the background check,” she said. “This is just about following procedures and ensuring compliance.”

While this is the first countywide background check policy, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, and some other departments with access to sensitive records, have always required screenings for prospective employees.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.