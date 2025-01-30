There’s a new chief deputy in town

Llano County Sheriff Marquis Cantu (left) swore in new Llano County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tracy Taylor on Jan. 17 at the Llano County Courthouse. Courtesy photo

Tracy Taylor was sworn in Jan. 17 as the new chief deputy of the Llano County Sheriff’s Office. He accompanies recently elected Sheriff Marquis Cantu in a major leadership shift at the department.

“I’m happy to have him on board,” said Cantu when introducing Taylor to the Llano County Commissioners Court on Jan. 27. “He is immediately stepping in and kind of taking some of the pressure off of me.”

Cantu took office at midnight Jan. 1, replacing Sheriff Bill Blackburn, who chose not to run for re-election after 16 years on the job. Taylor takes over for former Chief Deputy Brad Evans, who had been in the position since 2021 but with the LCSO for 17 years.

“Everybody has been very welcoming, very helpful, and I’m excited and honored to be here,” Taylor told the Commissioners Court on Monday after Cantu’s introduction

LCSO’s new chief deputy spent 30 years with the Lubbock Police Department, working in its homicide, gangs, and violent crimes divisions and serving as a SWAT officer. He is also a U.S. Army veteran.

“He’s been there and done that, and he was with one agency, which I like a lot,” Cantu told DailyTrib.com following the hire.

Cantu was elected Llano County sheriff in November 2024 after defeating opponent Les Hartman in the Republican Party primary race earlier that year. He did not have a Democratic opponent in the general election.

Cantu will oversee LCSO operations during his four-year term. Taylor will serve as the sheriff’s right-hand man, focusing on supervisory, administrative, and organizational duties.

“I’m trying to bring some very experienced officers to the Sheriff’s Office,” Cantu said. “They bring big department policies and procedures. You typically don’t get that kind of experience in a small town.”

