Healthcare hiring event Feb. 4

The Highland Lakes has a dire need for healthcare professionals, and some of the area’s largest employers are hosting a hiring event Feb. 4 to find prospective candidates.

The Highland Lakes Healthcare Partnership announced at least 74 total job openings for nurses, certified medical assistants, nurses aides, and radiology, surgical, and lab technicians across Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties.

“We employers have created a one-stop opportunity on February 4th for candidates to learn about the most available positions in the Highland Lakes and what those jobs look like in our rural setting,” reads a Jan. 27 statement from hospice care consultant Erin Metcalf in a media release from Ascension at Home and Compassus.

The healthcare job fair is Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Marble Falls Independent School District Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle. Interested candidates are encouraged to RSVP or ask questions by contacting 830-265-8024 or gaildavalos@yahoo.com.

Metcalf represents one of the 16 major healthcare employers in the area that make up the Highland Lakes Healthcare Partnership. The group formed in response to critical staffing shortages of skilled healthcare workers in the tri-county area.

“Rather than recruit from each other, healthcare employers here are working together to fill

chronic job openings for critical staff at each of our organizations,” wrote Tim Ols, president of the Hill Country Region for Baylor Scott & White Health, in the media release. “The hiring event is our mutual effort to attract licensed healthcare professionals not already employed such as early retirees, relocated job seekers, newly licensed practitioners and commuters interested in rural worksites.”

A panel of local healthcare administrators will open the event, highlighting the challenges and benefits working in the rural Highland Lakes. Attendees can then visit with potential employers.

“Rural healthcare can be a rewarding career choice for clinicians who enjoy meeting challenges with innovative approaches to serving patients,” wrote Karen Litterer, hospital administrator and chief nursing officer for Ascension Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet. “Combine that with the quality of hill-country living near scenic lakes, outdoor recreation, and fun attractions, our jobs are great opportunities for healthcare professionals.”

