New Llano County sheriff, commissioner take office

Llano County’s new sheriff, Marquis Cantu (left), swears in five deputies at a ceremony at the Llano County Courthouse on New Year’s Day. Cantu was sworn in at midnight prior to the ceremony. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Newly elected and reelected Llano County officials took their oaths of office on Wednesday, Jan. 1. New officials include the sheriff, a new Kingsland-area commissioner, a new district attorney, and two new constables.



New officials: 2025-28



Llano County Sheriff Marquis Cantu

Outgoing official: Bill Blackburn



Marquis Cantu was sworn into office by Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. The new sheriff told DailyTrib.com that he immediately got to work after being sworn in, participating in an arrest and intake before attending a countywide swearing-in ceremony at the Llano County Courthouse later that day.



“I promised the people that as soon as I was sworn in, I’d hit the streets, and I did,” he said.



Cantu replaced the outgoing Llano County Sheriff Bill Blackburn, who had served for 16 years in the office.



Cantu secured the position after winning the Republican nomination for the office in May, defeating opponent Les Hartman. No Democrat filed for the office, ensuring Cantu’s victory on Nov 5.



Precinct 3 Commissioner Brent Richards

Outgoing official: Mike Sandoval



Brent Richards was sworn into office at the Llano County Courthouse at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Richards replaced outgoing commissioner Mike Sandoval, who served as Precinct 3 commissioner since 2017. He did not run for reelection.



“My goal is to help the constituents of my precinct, and hopefully get some things cleaned up that my people want done, and address whatever people want to have addressed,” Richards told DailyTrib.com.



He also said that he plans on holding town hall meetings as he settles into the office to get a better idea of what the people of Kingsland want. Precinct 3 is the smallest but most densely populated precinct in the county, which includes the Kingsland area.



Richards defeated opponent Bull Guthrie in a Republican primary runoff election in May, securing his party’s nomination and leaving him unopposed in the Nov. 5 general election.



District Attorney for the 33rd & 424th Judicial District Perry Thomas

Outgoing official: Wiley “Sonny” McAfee



Perry Thomas took office as the District Attorney for the 33rd and 424th Judicial Districts on Wednesday morning. Burnet, Blanco, Llano, and San Saba counties are within his jurisdiction. He succeeds Wiley “Sonny” McAfee, who did not run for reelection.

“I’m not stepping into it blindly,” Thomas told DailyTrib.com. “I know just about everyone involved in the justice system already, so I can hit the ground running.”

Thomas, a seasoned prosecutor with 24 years of experience in Jefferson County, also served as the first assistant district attorney under McAfee for four years. He opened his own office as a defense attorney, The Law Office of Perry Thomas, nearly five years ago.



“I’m really excited to get started,” he said of his new job. “I look forward to working for the people of this district.”



Thomas plans to enhance coordination between law enforcement agencies across county lines, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to address issues like drug-related crimes.



“The sheriffs and law enforcement agencies here already have a great working relationship, and I’ll work to coordinate efforts across all four counties to tackle key issues,” he said.



Thomas secured his new office after winning the Republican primary in March 2024 against opponent Marie Primm. He ran unopposed in the Nov. 5 general election.

Llano County Precinct 3 Constable Tim McLean

Outgoing: Bill Edwards

Tim McLean was sworn in as Llano County Precinct 3 constable on Wednesday morning at the Llano County Courthouse. McLean replaced Bill Edwards, who did not run for reelection after 22 years on the job.

McLean is familiar with the county and his new precinct, having served as a Llano County sheriff’s deputy for the last 14 years, mainly in the Kingsland and Buchanan Dam areas.

He defeated write-in candidate William Koch in the Nov. 5 general election.

Llano County Precinct 4 Constable Michael Scoggins

Outgoing: Joe “Buck” Simpson Jr.



Michael Scoggins was sworn in as the Llano County Precinct 4 constable on Wednesday morning at the Llano County Courthouse.



He replaces Joe Buck Simpson Jr., who did not run reelection after serving Llano County for 40 years.



Scoggins ran unopposed in the Republican primary in March 2024 and the Nov. 5 general election.



2025-2028 Returning Officials:

District Judge for the 33rd Judicial District J. Allan Garrett

Llano County Attorney Dwain Rogers

Llano County Clerk Cecilia McClintock

Llano County Tax Assessor-Collector Kris Fogelberg

Llano County Precinct 1 Commissioner Peter Jones

Llano County Constable Precinct 1 Gary Silver

Llano County Constable Precinct 2 Richard Harris

