Burnet County officials take oath of office at courthouse ceremony

Newly elected and reelected Burnet County officials were sworn into office on New Year’s Day at a ceremony held at 9 a.m. at the Burnet County Courthouse. The event marks the beginning of their terms.



New Officials: 2025-28

District Attorney for the 33rd and and 424th Judicial District, Perry Thomas

Outgoing: Wiley “Sonny” McAfee

Perry Thomas took office as the district attorney for the 33rd and 424th Judicial Districts on Wednesday morning, Jan. 1. The two districts include Burnet, Blanco, Llano, and San Saba counties. He succeeds Wiley “Sonny” McAfee, who did not run for reelection.

“I’m not stepping into it blindly,” Thomas told DailyTrib.com. “I know just about everyone involved in the justice system already, so I can hit the ground running.”

A seasoned prosecutor with 24 years of experience in Jefferson County, Thomas also served as the first assistant DA under McAfee for four years. He opened his own practice as a defense attorney, The Law Office of Perry Thomas, nearly five years ago. With his new position, Thomas will give up his private practice to focus on prosecuting felony cases in the district.

“I’m really excited to get started,” he said. “I look forward to working for the people of this district.”

Thomas plans to enhance coordination between law enforcement agencies across county lines, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to address issues like drug-related crimes.

“The sheriffs and law enforcement agencies here already have a great working relationship, and I’ll work to coordinate efforts across all four counties to tackle key issues,” he noted.

Thomas secured his new office after winning the Republican primary in March 2024 against opponent Marie Primm. There was no Democratic challenger in the Nov. 5 general election.

County Tax Assessor-Collector DeAnne Fisher

Outgoing: Sheri Frazier

Deanne Fisher’s family stood at her side as she was sworn in at the Burnet County Courthouse on Wednesday morning. Fisher replaced Sheri Frazier, who retired after 32 years in the position.

“Burnet County has been my home for 43 years,” Fisher told DailyTrib.com. ”It’s where my husband and I grew up, went to school, and raised our three sons. I am honored to serve the citizens of this county and look forward to making meaningful improvements in the (Burnet County) Tax Office.”



Before her election, Fisher served as Burnet County chief deputy treasurer for 13 years under Treasurer Karrie Crownover, who swore her in on Wednesday.



Fisher has outlined several initiatives she plans to introduce to improve accessibility and convenience for county residents now that she is in office:



• Extended Hours: Beginning in March 2025, both the north and south office locations remain open until 5:30 p.m. one day a week to better serve working families.

• Boat and Watercraft Registration: Starting in 2026, the Tax Office will begin registering boats and personal watercraft in partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Fisher’s election journey was competitive, ultimately culminating in a victory over Susan Allen, who had served in the Burnet County tax office under the outgoing Frazier. Fisher had no Democratic challenger in the Nov. 5 general election.



County Commissioner Precinct 3 Chad Collier

Outgoing: Billy Wall

A lifelong resident of Burnet County, Chad Collier was sworn in as the Burnet County Precinct 3 commissioner on Wednesday. Collier brings decades of experience in business management and infrastructure projects.



“It feels good to finally finish the race,” Collier told DailyTrib.com. “After a long year, I’m excited to take on this role and work for the community.”



Collier plans to focus on improving roads and bridges and upgrade surfaces, signage, and visibility. Transparency and open communication will be a cornerstone of his administration, he said.



“The public wants transparency in road and bridge work and county business, and I think we’re heading in the right direction,” Collier said.



The county is also navigating significant transitions, including the resignation of former County Judge James Oakley and the upcoming resignation and retirement of Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Debbie Bindseil.



“We have a lot on our plate,” he said. “I just ask for a little forgiveness and a little patience as we work our way through this transition.”



Collier defeated opponent Homer Will in the Mar. 5 primary election to replace former commissioner Billy Wall, who did not run for reelection.



2025-2028 Returning Officials:

District Judge for the 33rd Judicial District J. Allan Garrett

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd

Burnet County Attorney Eddie Arredondo

Burnet County Commissioner Precinct 1 Jim Luther

Burnet County Constable Precinct 1 Leslie Ray

Burnet County Constable Precinct 2 Garry Adams

Burnet County Constable Precinct 3 Scott Davis

County Constable Precinct 4 Milicent “Missy” Bindseil

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.