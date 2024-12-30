Chunk Your Junk in Burnet
Burnet residents can kick off the new year by getting rid of unwanted household junk during the city’s monthly disposal event on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon at the northeast facility, 3675 FM 963.
Chunk Your Junk is for Burnet utility customers only and requires a utility bill or driver’s license for verification or residency.
Accepted items for disposal include:
- appliances (without Freon)
- debris and brush
- household junk
- rimless tires (maximum of four per household)
Not allowed:
- TVs
- computer screens
- batteries
- insecticides, herbicides, etc.
- construction debris
- tires with rims
- wet paint
View the 2025 Chunk Your Junk schedule online.
For more information, contact Burnet Public Works at 512-756-2402 or bcobern@cityofburnet.com.