Chunk Your Junk in Burnet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Burnet residents can kick off the new year by getting rid of unwanted household junk during the city’s monthly disposal event on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon at the northeast facility, 3675 FM 963.

Chunk Your Junk is for Burnet utility customers only and requires a utility bill or driver’s license for verification or residency.

Accepted items for disposal include:

appliances (without Freon)

debris and brush

household junk

rimless tires (maximum of four per household)

Not allowed:

TVs

computer screens

batteries

insecticides, herbicides, etc.

construction debris

tires with rims

wet paint

View the 2025 Chunk Your Junk schedule online.

For more information, contact Burnet Public Works at 512-756-2402 or bcobern@cityofburnet.com.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.