SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Chunk Your Junk in Burnet

12/30/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Burnet residents can kick off the new year by getting rid of unwanted household junk during the city’s monthly disposal event on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon at the northeast facility, 3675 FM 963.

Chunk Your Junk is for Burnet utility customers only and requires a utility bill or driver’s license for verification or residency.

Accepted items for disposal include:

  • appliances (without Freon)
  • debris and brush
  • household junk
  • rimless tires (maximum of four per household)

Not allowed:

  • TVs
  • computer screens
  • batteries
  • insecticides, herbicides, etc.
  • construction debris
  • tires with rims
  • wet paint

View the 2025 Chunk Your Junk schedule online.

For more information, contact Burnet Public Works at 512-756-2402 or bcobern@cityofburnet.com.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Newspaper digitization grant would open portal to local history

12/27/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Granite Shoals codifies protections for native plants, wild spaces

12/27/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 20-26, 2024

12/27/24 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *