RUNOFF ELECTION: Burnet County Precinct 3 commissioner

EDITOR’S NOTE: Candidates’ answers have NOT been edited except for spelling and grammar when needed for clarity. DailyTrib.com does not endorse candidates or candidates’ answers.

Five men vied for the open Precinct 3 seat on the Burnet County Commissioners Court in the Republican primary in March. Since no one received more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters—Chad Collier and Homer Will—will be on the primary runoff ballot for Precinct 3 voters on May 28. Early voting is May 20-24.

In the March 5 primary, Collier received 590 voters, Will 522, Cord Woerner 482, Joe Rosser 156, and Caleb Carrasco 11.

INTRODUCTIONS

CHAD COLLIER

My name is Chad Collier, and I’m running for Burnet County Commissioner Precinct 3. I’ve lived in Burnet County for over 30 years, went to Bertram Elementary, and graduated from Burnet High School. Been a business owner for 24 years in the telecom infrastructure sector. Managed employees, coordinated sub-contractors, and negotiated contracts with corporations and military installations. Completed projects with TxDOT, military bases, and local school districts. Working with these entities has required setting and adhering to budgets.

I also have extensive knowledge and experience with planning for future growth and implementing those plans. Being in the construction business has been an added bonus to keeping on task. Once mobilized with equipment and crew, I can complete the project to minimize time and money spent. I will maintain and improve the roads and bridges with upgraded surfaces, signage, and visibility issues. I will operate with transparency and open communication and will be available at all times, whether by phone, email, or in person.

HOMER WILL

I am Homer Will, running for Burnet County Commissioner Precinct 3. I am currently the road and bridge foreman for Precinct 4, of which I have been for 15 years. I serve as director for Precinct 3 on the groundwater conservation district board. I have 30+ years of experience in infrastructure building and maintenance, including water and sewer director for 13 years. All jobs have required budget management.

I am the most qualified candidate for this position. I have supervised many interlocal projects with every city manager and commissioner in Burnet County. Projects have included parking lots, bridge construction and removal, pickleball courts, cart paths, and complete road rebuilding. I am very active with environmental projects Burnet County has made possible through grants. Road safety and water conservation are at the top of my list.

QUESTION 1

Burnet County is currently carrying $23.6 million in debt and is scheduled to make $5.4 million in payments on that debt in 2025. What is your understanding of the county’s current debt? How do you think it should be managed?

COLLIER: I looked at the outstanding debt report as of 9/23/2023. Our debt per capita is under $600, which is one of the lowest in the state. As with any entity, whether it be a county or a corporation, there is good debt and bad debt. If managed correctly, debt can be a useful tool. Burnet County has both long-term and short-term loans or tax notes. These have been used for building upgrades and road projects. These loans are needed to finance projects that are needed now, with the burden being spread out for multiple years, and are aided by the added revenue of the growing tax base in the future. The interest rate for most of these loans/tax notes averages 2.5 percent. That is a good rate at this time. I will continue to be fiscally responsible with our debt and manage it correctly to ensure we keep our debt per capita at one of the lowest in the state while also keeping up with infrastructure needs

WILL: My understanding is the county is in the best financial condition it has been in 10 past years. This can be found in public county records for taxpayers to view. I feel at this time it is on the correct path.

QUESTION 2

What can Burnet County commissioners do to control development in the county so it does not threaten the area’s limited water resources? How much power should the county government have to restrict development based on the availability of water?

COLLIER: We have the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District, which sets the rules and regulations for the protection of the groundwater. Developers are also required to get a hydrogeologic report completed that identifies the availability and quality of groundwater in the particular area of the proposed development. It also details the impacts of groundwater production in the surrounding areas. As commissioners, we have to follow these guidelines and make decisions based on those regulations. As a commissioner, I have to work with landowners and developers to ensure the quantity and quality of our water remains constant for future generations.

WILL: The county is enforcing all the restrictions that the state allows us to do. We cannot do more than the state law gives us the power to do. The Burnet County Ground Conservation District has implemented the strictest water conservation laws in Texas that are allowed by the state.

QUESTION 3

There’s been some conflict between the court and the Sheriff’s Office regarding overtime pay and budget overruns. How much say should the court have in how the sheriff does his job? Where do you stand on this issue?

COLLIER: The Sheriff is also an elected official who was just recently reelected by the people of Burnet County. Our job as commissioners is to work with the sheriff’s office and provide the resources they need to keep our community safe. Sheriff (Calvin) Boyd and his office are doing an exemplary job at keeping this county an enjoyable place to live and raise a family, as can be seen by the growth we are experiencing. I don’t think it is the court’s job to tell the sheriff’s office or any other department how to do their profession. They are in that position for a reason; it’s our job to make sure they have the resources to perform their job.

WILL: The commissioner court approves a budget for each fiscal year, allocating the budget for each department. The department heads have the authority to use the allocations as they feel best fits the needs of their department. If a department head, due to unforeseen situations. needs extra funding, at that point, it is presented to the commissioners court for review. Each situation is evaluated at that time and adjustments could or could not be approved.

QUESTION 4

What do you consider the top priority of the Commissioners Court? Is the current court making that a priority in its decisions as a whole? If not, what would you do to refocus the court on that issue?

COLLIER: All the priorities are at the top when it comes to the commissioners’ court. As commissioners, we have to set a fiscally responsible budget while also providing the resources that each department needs to facilitate and be productive in their duties. Planning ahead to ensure we have controlled and stable growth. Plan for the growth with new and updated infrastructure, whether it be roads or building upgrades. Maintain and upgrade the roads and bridges in the county to improve the roadway surfaces and visibility for safety. As Commissioner, I will focus on bringing these issues to the forefront and strive to work with the court to make decisions that are in the best interest of the county as a whole and not favor anyone’s personal agenda.

WILL: The top priority of the commissioners’ court is to be fiscally responsible and provide necessary services for the safety and concern of the citizens of Burnet County. I feel the commissioners court is doing a good job of meeting the needs of the citizens of Burnet County at this time.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.