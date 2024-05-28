RUNOFF RESULTS: County, state and more

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chad Collier secured the Republican nomination for Burnet County Precinct 3 commissioner in the primary runoff election on May 28, 2024. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Highland Lakes voters went to the polls on Tuesday, May 28, to decide the nominees in the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections.

Unofficial vote counts are as follows:

BURNET COUNTY REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

PRECINCT 3

County Commissioner

Chad Collier 400 votes over Homer Will 288

COUNTYWIDE

County Tax Assessor-Collector

DeAnne Fisher 1,180 votes over Susan Allen 849.

LLANO COUNTY REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

PRECINCT 3

County Commissioner

Brent Richards 234 votes over Bull Guthrie 88

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY STATEWIDE

Member, State Board of Education, District 10

Tom Maynard 24,612 votes over Mary Bone 22,891

Burnet County votes: Tom Maynard 1,115 votes over Mary Bone 784

Llano County votes: Mary Bone 710 votes over Tom Maynard 388

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY STATEWIDE

U.S. Representative, District 31

Stuart Whitlow 3469 votes to Brian Walbridge 1,605

Burnet County votes: Stuart Whitlow 196 votes over Brian Walbridge 179

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Maggie Ellis 16,673 over Edward Smith 8,670

Llano County votes: Maggie Ellis 93 votes over Edward Smith 22

