RUNOFF RESULTS: County, state and more
Highland Lakes voters went to the polls on Tuesday, May 28, to decide the nominees in the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections.
Unofficial vote counts are as follows:
BURNET COUNTY REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
PRECINCT 3
County Commissioner
Chad Collier 400 votes over Homer Will 288
COUNTYWIDE
County Tax Assessor-Collector
DeAnne Fisher 1,180 votes over Susan Allen 849.
LLANO COUNTY REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
PRECINCT 3
County Commissioner
Brent Richards 234 votes over Bull Guthrie 88
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY STATEWIDE
Member, State Board of Education, District 10
Tom Maynard 24,612 votes over Mary Bone 22,891
Burnet County votes: Tom Maynard 1,115 votes over Mary Bone 784
Llano County votes: Mary Bone 710 votes over Tom Maynard 388
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY STATEWIDE
U.S. Representative, District 31
Stuart Whitlow 3469 votes to Brian Walbridge 1,605
Burnet County votes: Stuart Whitlow 196 votes over Brian Walbridge 179
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2
Maggie Ellis 16,673 over Edward Smith 8,670
Llano County votes: Maggie Ellis 93 votes over Edward Smith 22