NEW BIZ: Granite Shoals welcomes Bienvenidos Insurance

Bienvenidos Insurance owner Nancy Ramirez cuts the ribbon on her new office in Granite Shoals alongside her mother, Maria Rodriguez (to the right of the scissors), and Mayor Ron Munos (far right). Fire Chief Tim Campbell (back, left) stands beside interim City Manager Sarah Novo and Councilor Brian Edwards. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Bienvenidos Insurance held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony in Granite Shoals on Friday, May 24. The multilingual agency is located at 906 Phillips Ranch Road.

“I’ve just loved getting to know the community and the people and teaching them about insurance and what is available to them, especially the Hispanic community,” owner Nancy Ramirez told DailyTrib.com at the ribbon-cutting.

Bienvenidos offers auto, commercial, and home policies.

The Granite Shoals office is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. This is the second location for the new agency, which opened its first office in Marble Falls in August.

Granite Shoals Mayor Ron Munos, Councilor Brian Edwards, interim City Manager Sarah Novo, and Fire Chief Tim Campbell attended the grand opening and welcomed Ramirez to the city.

