Run-off for Llano County commissioner; Cantu is new sheriff

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Llano County resident (left) chats with Sheriff-elect Marquis Cantu and current Sheriff Bill Blackburn. Cantu and Blackburn were among the crowd of election watchers outside the County Clerk’s Office on March 5. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A run-off election is May 28 for the top two of three candidates for Llano County Precinct 3 commissioner, Brent Richards and Bull Guthrie. Neither received more than 50 percent of the vote in the Republican primary on Tuesday, March 5.

In other races, Marquis Cantu got the GOP nomination for Llano County sheriff and Sam Silver won her race for Precinct 1 justice of the peace.

The Republican winners of the local races all take office in January 2025 due to no Democratic challengers in November.

Llano County voters turned out in modest numbers for the 2024 primaries, with 7,055, or 39.43 percent, of the county’s 17,893 registered voters participating.

PRECINCT 3 COMMISSIONER RUN-OFF

Richards received 360 votes to Guthrie’s 256 and Karen Shaw’s 196, or 44.33 percent to 31.53 percent to 24.14 percent of the Precinct 3 vote, forcing a run-off election against Guthrie on May 28. Early voting is from May 20-24.

Precinct 3 is the most densely populated in the county and mainly made up of the unincorporated lakeside community of Kingsland.

Richards has lived in Llano County for 14 years and in Kingsland since 2021. During the campaign, he cited his 29 years of experience as a civil engineer as his strongest asset. He ran on a platform of staunch Republicanism, Christian faith, and infrastructure improvements for Kingsland.

Guthrie is a recent resident of Kingsland, having moved to the area about nine months ago. He worked for over 30 years in law enforcement in the Houston area. He ran his campaign on a platform of support for the Llano County Library System’s battle to remove certain books from local libraries as well as public safety and securing water resources.

SHERIFF

Marquis Cantu with wife Sarah after the final results of the Llano County Republican primary election came in at around 11 p.m. on March 5. With no Democratic challenger in November, Cantu will take office in January 2025. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Cantu took the badge with 3,746 votes to Les Hartman’s 2,451, or 60.45 percent to 39.55 percent of the vote.

“I appreciate the overwhelming support and encouragement throughout this campaign,” he said in a statement to DailyTrib.com after the results came in. “I am honored that the people of Llano County have made their voices heard, and I look forward to taking office as the next Llano County sheriff.”

The soon-to-be sheriff ran his campaign on a platform of experience and dedication supported by 25 years in law enforcement, including several years as a Texas Ranger attached to Llano County. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Cantu was endorsed by Llano County Sheriff Bill Blackburn, who chose not to run after 16 years.

Cantu was Precinct 1 justice of the peace, an office he won in 2022 but vacated so he could run for sheriff.

PRECINCT 1 JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

Silver got the gavel with 1,179 votes to Allen Fletcher’s 920 votes, or 56.17 percent to 43.83 percent of the Precinct 1 ballots. The precinct stretches from the southwest outskirts of Llano to Horseshoe Bay and the Llano-Burnet county line.

“I’m very thankful to everyone who helped me make this possible,” she told DailyTrib.com. “I am looking forward to serving.”

Silver has 36 years of experience as a first responder and an educator. She is a Horseshoe Bay resident and married to Precinct 1 Constable Gary Silver.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.