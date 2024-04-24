SUBSCRIBE NOW

BIZ: Real New Orleans Style Restaurant moving to Moonie’s spot

04/24/24 | Nathan Bush

The Real New Orleans Style Restaurant in Marble Falls is moving to the former location of Moonie’s Burger House, 2411 U.S. 281. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Real New Orleans Style Restaurant is moving from its location on RR 1431 to 2411 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls on May 2. The site is the former location of Moonie’s Burger House.

“We’ve decided it’s time to expand, to get bigger and better,” chef Desmond Green said.

The Cajun and Creole restaurant has been on the corner of Avenue Q and RR 1431 since 2006.

“It gets packed in here sometimes, and there’s a wait,” Green said. “We do the best that we can.”

The 5,687-square-foot site on U.S. 281 should alleviate that problem.

“We’re hoping to be able to provide more space and availability to serve the community,” Green said. 

The new location will also include an outdoor patio.

“It will add more comfortability,” Green said.

1 thought on "BIZ: Real New Orleans Style Restaurant moving to Moonie's spot

  1. Good to hear that Real New Orleans will be moving to a larger location with more room for parking too! We love eating there.

