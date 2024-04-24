PEC board election slate set

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PEC Board of Directors seats in districts 1, 6, and 7 are up for election. Voting starts May 21. Courtesy image

Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. Members in districts 1, 6, and 7 are eligible to vote beginning May 21. The PEC board approved the slate of candidates and the ballot at its April meeting.

The election runs through June 14. Winners will announced on June 18 and seated on June 21 during a 9 a.m. board meeting at PEC headquarters, 201 S. Avenue F in Johnson City.

Incumbents for all three seats are running for re-election. Only District 1 Director Milton Rister is unopposed. Rister was elected in 2018 to his first three-year term. This is his third election bid. Directors are limited to four, three-year terms.

Challenging District 6 incumbent Paul Graf for his seat are Garry D. Crain and Grover D. Clifton Jr.

Graf is seeking his fourth and final term on the PEC board. He was first elected in 2015 and is a retired energy and power company executive who lives in Spring Branch.

Crain lives in San Marcos and has more than 30 years of experience in executive leadership positions in energy and healthcare. He was appointed to the Texas State University System Board of Regents by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Clifton is a resident of Spring Branch. He has 15 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and is currently the vice president of operations for a large midstream company.

District 7 Director Amy Lea SJ Akers also drew two opponents: Daniel Ayala Jr. and Mark Jones.

Like Graf, Akers is seeking her final board term. She was first elected in 2015 and is a corporate transactions lawyer and business consultant. She also has experience in the construction industry.

Ayala is an educator and environmentalist who lives in San Marcos. He is vice chair of the executive board for Hays Consolidated Independent School District’s Diversity Advisory Council and vice president of the Texas Environmental Caucus.

Mark Jones lives in the Kyle/Buda area. His background includes three terms as a Hays County commissioner, 20 years with H-E-B, and 25 years as a home appraiser. He is currently a rancher.

Voting can be done online via PEC SmartHub on a computer or mobile device, by mail or email link, or in a PEC office. Learn more about the board election online.

