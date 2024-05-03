New wellness center offers free mental health services

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A new ministry at Lake Travis United Methodist Church, 1502 RR 620 in Lakeway, is offering free mental health resources to Highland Lakes residents. Courtesy photo

Finding Hope Wellness Center is offering free mental health assistance to Highland Lakes residents of all ages. Its grand opening is at noon May 5 on the Lake Travis United Methodist campus, 1502 RR 620 in Lakeway.

“We are a bridge to hope and healing for those in need in our community and the surrounding area,” said co-founder Danielle Lair in a media release. “Finding Hope Wellness Center was created to address the three barriers to care—availability, affordability, and accessibility.”

The center is a ministry through Lake Travis UMC.

“People are more likely to seek mental health resources from a spiritual outlet,” Lair said. “We need faith-based organizations with trained staff and laity who know how to help.”

Finding Hope will help patients navigate the mental health system by connecting them with licensed professionals. It will also offer educational opportunities such as support groups, trauma-informed care, faith-based training, and mental health readiness training for faith communities.

“Through training and education, we equip people with the skills they need to access resources,” Lair said. ”

The site’s grand opening is during Mental Health Awareness Month in May. It also follows a 2024 report from Forbes that calls Texas the “worst state for mental health care” in the United States because of its large population of uninsured residents with mental illnesses.

“The services are much needed in our community and will help address the challenging issues facing our youth and families,” Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore said in the media release. “I applaud the church for taking this step.”

Visit Finding Hope Wellness Center’s website to learn more.

