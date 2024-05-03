Marble Falls EDC deals out $25K to museum

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Falls on the Colorado Museum secured a $25,000 community leverage grant from the Marble Falls EDC on May 1. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors approved a $25,000 community leverage grant for The Falls on the Colorado Museum on Wednesday, May 1.

The money will help fund the restoration of the museum’s upper level to eventually open up more space for exhibits and programs on Marble Falls history.

“This project is not just about maintaining the building’s physical structure, but also about revitalizing it as a dynamic center of learning and historical exploration,” museum Chair Amanda Seim stated in her grant application to the EDC.

Specifically, the grant will pay for window replacements on the second floor. Museum officials can then focus on refurbishing ground-level windows and improving the interior stairs.

“The museum needs to expand and develop so it can meet the needs of our growing and diversifying population,” Seim said.

That includes learners of all ages.

“School groups will be able to visit the museum and participate in hands-on learning activities, enhancing their understanding of local history and culture,” Seim said. “The museum will also offer educational programs for adults, providing lifelong learning opportunities for community members.”

The museum received $250,000 in March from the Marble Falls Independent School District, who owns the property, to help pay for structural improvements. The Falls on the Colorado building was built in 1891 and was the Marble Falls schoolhouse from 1908 to 1987. It then housed the MFISD administration office until 2004.

The museum has been a place for learning about local history since 2010.

“I think it’s a really important building,” said EDC Director Lindsay Plante. “I love that The Falls on the Colorado Museum is there. It seems like such an appropriate use of that building. I think it would be a real shame to not contribute to making sure that it stays there. It’s a historical building that’s important to the community.”

The EDC board unanimously approved funding for the restoration project at the May 1 meeting. Director Mark Mayfield was absent.

Museum Vice Chair Darlene Oostemeyer reminded directors after the vote that the museum still has over $200,000 to go before it reaches its funding goal of $500,000.

“We are in an active fundraising portion of our time right now,” she said.

She explained how museum patrons can chip in.

“We are selling windows for $5,000 and putting your name on the windowsill,” she said. “If anyone wants to donate or buy a window for their family or in memory of someone, talk to us, please.”

The Falls on the Colorado Museum is located at 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls. Visit its website for hours, exhibits, events, and ways to donate.

