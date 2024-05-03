SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 6, 2024

05/03/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, May 7

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update from Waste Management
  • discussion and action regarding an escrow and improvement agreement with Elison Roper Land Corp. for the design and construction of a 500,000-gallon elevated water storage tank to serve the Roper Ranch development
  • discussion and action on an economic development agreement between the city, the Marble Falls EDC, and Flatrock Development Group partners for a $130 million retail shopping center
  • discussion and action to adopt the 2024 Comprehensive Plan
  • discussion on utility bill formatting
  • report from the city manager on April 9 hail damage 

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on mid-year budget adjustments
  • discussion and possible action on the city’s contract with Marble Falls Area EMS 
  • discussion and review of the city’s draft drought contingency plan

