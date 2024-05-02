Marble Falls board recommends $2M bond with vague meeting agenda

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board No. 1 unanimously approved a $2 million bond for pedestrian improvements to the city’s downtown district despite failing to clearly list the item on its April 30 meeting agenda.

Meeting agendas by government bodies, boards, and commissions are legally required to inform the public of all planned discussions per the Open Meetings Act, which regulates government bodies.

“The notice must be sufficient to apprise the general public of the subjects to be considered during the meeting,” according to the Open Meetings Handbook, an annual guide produced by the Office of the Attorney General of Texas.

Below is a review of the items included on the April 30 agenda:

1. Call to order

2. Approval of the minutes of the February 27, 2024, meeting

3. Downtown Economic Update

4. Discussion regarding TIRZ Financing Plan

5. Discussion and Possible Action on Future Projects

6. Announcements and future agenda items

7. Adjournment

TIRZ Chair Kyle Stripling led the charge during the Tuesday meeting to hold a vote on the $2 million bond to be recommended to the Marble Falls City Council.

“I think we need to take action on (the bond) today,” he said. “Was that part of the agenda or no?”

City Finance Director Jeff Lazenby advised Stripling that the proposed bond was part of the April 30 agenda.

“Yes, that would be ideal, because we are having our conversation with our financial advisor this Thursday (May 2),” Lazenby said. “If I can give him a number, they can start running analysis.”

Stripling replied with a request for a motion.

“I’d entertain a motion on the financing plan to adopt a $2 million bond issuance within our primary planning process,” he said.

The motion was then made by board member Joe Don Dockery, who is also Burnet County commissioner for Precinct 4, and seconded by board member Kaitlynn Williams.

Members noted that the board may consider recommending another $2 million bond in the future.

“I don’t know if it is all that important whether we put it one year out or two years out, but I definitely want to indicate that the TIRZ is thinking of $4 million in projects as opposed to $2 (million),” Stripling said.

Money from the proposed $2 million bond will fund various projects to increase pedestrian safety and walkability in downtown Marble Falls, where the TIRZ board has jurisdiction.

The ranking will occur behind closed doors during a subcommittee meeting.

“I want the project subcommittee to define rank,” Stripling said. “Once we have that definition, I’d like us to assign the projects to the $2 million.”

City Manager Mike Hodge, Deputy City Manager Caleb Kraenzel, and Assistant City Manager Russell Sander were all absent from the April 30 meeting. TIRZ board members Richard Westerman and Lori Brix were also absent.

DailyTrib.com reached out to the city of Marble Falls about the vague language of the April 30 agenda and to verify whether TIRZ board members had received Open Meetings Act training.

While city officials failed to provide their view on the agenda’s wording by publication deadline, they were able to confirm that all TIRZ board members had received the training.

“Training is historically completed within 90 (days) of their appointment to the Board,” City Secretary Christina McDonald said in an email response to questions from DailyTrib.com. “Training is provided by the Attorney General’s Office online training.”

The online training for open meetings is publicly available on the Attorney General’s Office website. It includes a roughly one-hour video. Trainees may print their certificate after receiving a code posted at the end of the video.

“New legislation effective January 1, 2006, requires all elected officials to take Open Government training courses, specifically regarding the Open Meetings Act, and the Public Information Act,” the AG website says. “Watching our videos satisfies this requirement, and is done so on the honor system.”

