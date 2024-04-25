TPWD seeks input on more humane mountain lion management

Mountain lion sightings are rare in the Highland Lakes, but the big cat does live here. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is seeking public input on proposed rule changes to how it manages the wild cat. Adobe Stock image

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is accepting public comments until May 22 on possible changes to how mountain lions are hunted in the state. Specifically, TPWD is looking at banning “canned hunts” and creating more humane trapping standards for the wild cats.

A canned hunt is the practice of trapping an animal and later releasing it for an easier, almost guaranteed hunt. Another rule change would make it illegal to leave a mountain lion in a trap for more than 36 hours. It would also encourage the use of breakaway traps from which the cats could escape if they are left snared for too long.

“TPWD encourages public comment on the proposed regulation changes, and input will be considered before any action is taken by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at its May public meeting,” reads a media release from the state department.

Submit a public comment online or contact TPWD Diversity Program Leader Richard Heilbrun at richard.heilbrun@tpwd.texas.gov or 512-389-8104.

The Highland Lakes is not known for its mountain lion population, but sporadic sightings have been reported in Horseshoe Bay and Marble Falls since at least 2008.

“TPWD does not specifically survey for mountain lions,” TPWD biologist Erin Wehland told DailyTrib.com in an emailed response to questions. “We do collect reports of sightings from the public. Based on the number of confirmed sightings over the past 5 years, mountain lions are considered uncommon in Central Texas. Mountain lions mainly target deer for their diet and their impacts are considered negligible.”

While Highland Lakes residents are unlikely to run into mountain lions in their backyard, the wild cats are a reality for hunters, ranchers, and hikers in the dense brushland of South Texas and the Trans-Pecos region of West Texas.

TPWD does not have an accurate estimate of the live mountain lion population in the state. It does try to keep track of reported dead mountain lions, which have been found in at least 67 counties, including Burnet and Llano counties, between 1983 and 2005. The department did not have a number.

Mountain lions are considered a non-game species, which means they can be killed at any time since they have no season and anywhere in the state by any means. The non-game species category includes other loosely regulated animals such as rabbits, armadillos, coyotes, frogs, porcupines, and freshwater turtles.

