Horseshoe Bay POA forum to ‘set the record straight’ on resort conflict

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Horseshoe Bay Property Owners Association board President Donald Beeman and the rest of the board are holding a public forum on Sept. 18 over the POA’s ongoing conflict with Horseshoe Bay Resort. File photos

The Horseshoe Bay Property Owners Association is holding a public forum Sept. 18 on its ongoing legal conflict with Horseshoe Bay Resort. The informational event is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane in Horseshoe Bay.

“It’s time to set the record straight,” POA board President Donald Beeman told DailyTrib.com. “There has been too much misinformation coming from the other side this past year.”

The Horseshoe Bay POA and its board members have been openly at odds with Horseshoe Bay Resort since October 2023, when the resort revoked the memberships of Beeman and several other board members over a disagreement concerning property maintenance in the city.

The conflict escalated during the 2023 mayoral race, which Beeman lost to current Mayor Elsie Thurman. An anonymous letter attacking Beeman’s character was mailed to Horseshoe Bay residents at the beginning of his campaign. Residents also received flyers from the Safe and Beautiful Horseshoe Bay PAC accusing Beeman of criminal misconduct in past business dealings.

Amid the election controversy, Horseshoe Bay Resort filed a $1 million lawsuit against the POA in October 2023, claiming the POA failed to conduct proper landscaping as per a contract between the association and “the declarant,” who in this case was represented by Horseshoe Bay Resort. The resort dropped the lawsuit in March 2024 after court-ordered mediation.

The POA filed its own lawsuit against the resort in May 2024, seeking $200,000 to $1 million in financial relief for what it believed to be breaches of contract.

The POA board previously held a similar forum to the one set for Wednesday at one of its regular meetings in October 2023.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.