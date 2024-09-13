UPDATE: Juvenile arrested for sharing school threat; investigation continues

Granite Shoals police arrested a juvenile late Sept. 12 in connection to a threatening social media post that put area school districts on high alert this week. The young suspect is not the source of the post but rather shared it, according to the law enforcement investigation, which is ongoing.

The juvenile, a Granite Shoals resident who is under the age of 17, was released from police custody on Friday after being charged with a “false alarm or report” for sharing the social media post. The online threat raised the alarm and safety concerns at Marble Falls, Llano, and Blanco independent school districts.

A person can be charged with false alarm/report when they knowingly spread false information about an emergency or dangerous situation. The charge can be a Class A misdemeanor or even a state jail felony if the alleged crime involves a public institution such as a school.

“The safety and security of our children is of the highest priority,” Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis told DailyTrib.com after the arrest.

The Granite Shoals and Marble Falls police departments worked together leading up to the arrest. Both agencies are continuing their co-investigation in hopes of finding the origin of the threatening social media post.

The Marble Falls, Llano, and Blanco school districts all issued public statements following the juvenile’s arrest, letting parents and students know that law enforcement presence on campuses would be enhanced but classes would continue as normal and there did not appear to be a true threat.

According to a Sept. 13 media release from MFISD, students reported the threat through the district’s official reporting system.

“Security is a top priority in Marble Falls ISD, and we have many measures in place to keep our students and staff safe,” reads the release. “These security procedures have proven effective this week, and we are confident in our community’s ability to work together to inform and protect Marble Falls ISD.”

The release also emphasizes the importance of responsible social media use and how seriously threats must be taken.

“A student can be held criminally responsible for forwarding these posts, whether or not they originated the post or threat,” the release reads. “We need to stop the rumor mill and the spread of social media threats. Every concern will be taken seriously and fully investigated. Students could face serious consequences for spreading posts containing threats.”

