GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sep. 16, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Sept. 16

5:30 p.m. regular meeting

Llano City Hall, 301 W. Main St.

On the agenda:

public hearing on the proposed city budget

public hearing on the proposed tax rate

approve Llano Chuck Wagon Cook-off’s exclusive use of Badu Park

Tuesday, Sept. 17

3 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St.

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on the potential sale of the old Bealls building

discussion and possible action on the Coke Street re-alignment project

3 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

presentation of a new historical marker at Fox Hollow Springs Park

adoption of the fiscal year 2025 budget

public hearing on the fiscal year 2025 tax rate

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Council Chambers, Marble Falls City Hall, 800 Third St.

On the agenda:

appointment of a position on the Parks and Recreation Commission

resolution for an interlocal agreement between the Marble Falls and Burnet police departments for the provision of digital forensic services

discussion of the wastewater treatment plant project

Wednesday, Sept. 18

3 p.m. meeting

Ballroom at Horseshoe Bay Resort Yacht Club, 1009 Horseshoe Bay Blvd.

Open forum with:

presentation by Mayor Elsie Thurman

stations run by city leaders representing current topics or departments

Residents can ask questions. No action will be taken.

Thursday, Sept. 19

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

2 p.m. meeting

Second floor, Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.