GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sep. 16, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Sept. 16
Llano City Council
5:30 p.m. regular meeting
Llano City Hall, 301 W. Main St.
- public hearing on the proposed city budget
- public hearing on the proposed tax rate
- approve Llano Chuck Wagon Cook-off’s exclusive use of Badu Park
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Burnet Economic Development Corp.
3 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St.
- discussion and possible action on the potential sale of the old Bealls building
- discussion and possible action on the Coke Street re-alignment project
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- presentation of a new historical marker at Fox Hollow Springs Park
- adoption of the fiscal year 2025 budget
- public hearing on the fiscal year 2025 tax rate
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Council Chambers, Marble Falls City Hall, 800 Third St.
- appointment of a position on the Parks and Recreation Commission
- resolution for an interlocal agreement between the Marble Falls and Burnet police departments for the provision of digital forensic services
- discussion of the wastewater treatment plant project
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Horseshoe Bay Town Hall
3 p.m. meeting
Ballroom at Horseshoe Bay Resort Yacht Club, 1009 Horseshoe Bay Blvd.
- presentation by Mayor Elsie Thurman
- stations run by city leaders representing current topics or departments
Residents can ask questions. No action will be taken.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Granite Shoals Beautification Advisory Group Committee
2 p.m. meeting
Second floor, Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.