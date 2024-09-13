SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sep. 16, 2024

09/13/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information. 

Monday, Sept. 16

Llano City Council

5:30 p.m. regular meeting

Llano City Hall, 301 W. Main St.

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on the proposed city budget
  • public hearing on the proposed tax rate
  • approve Llano Chuck Wagon Cook-off’s exclusive use of Badu Park

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Burnet Economic Development Corp.

3 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St.

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on the potential sale of the old Bealls building
  • discussion and possible action on the Coke Street re-alignment project

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • presentation of a new historical marker at Fox Hollow Springs Park
  • adoption of the fiscal year 2025 budget
  • public hearing on the fiscal year 2025 tax rate

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Council Chambers, Marble Falls City Hall, 800 Third St.

On the agenda:

  • appointment of a position on the Parks and Recreation Commission
  • resolution for an interlocal agreement between the Marble Falls and Burnet police departments for the provision of digital forensic services
  • discussion of the wastewater treatment plant project 

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Horseshoe Bay Town Hall

3 p.m. meeting

Ballroom at Horseshoe Bay Resort Yacht Club, 1009 Horseshoe Bay Blvd.

Open forum with:

  • presentation by Mayor Elsie Thurman
  • stations run by city leaders representing current topics or departments

Residents can ask questions. No action will be taken.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. 

Granite Shoals Beautification Advisory Group Committee

2 p.m. meeting

Second floor, Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

editor@thepicayune.com

