Enchanted Rock to expand by 630 acres

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission recently voted to purchase 630 acres in Gillespie County adjacent to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area. The park expansion would add more protected habitat for wildlife and increase recreational opportunities for visitors.

The vote came at the commission’s regular meeting on Aug. 22. The park would grow from 1,650 acres to 2,280 acres—about 38 percent—with the purchase. A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department graphic outlines where 630 acres of land could be added to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area if an authorized land purchase goes through. Courtesy image

Enchanted Rock is located at 16710 RR 965 on the Gillespie-Llano County line. According to a commission report, it is one of the most visited parks in Texas, attracting about 250,000 people each year.

“Staff prioritizes acquiring state park inholdings and adjacent properties from willing sellers to improve recreational opportunities and ensure the conservation of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department public lands,” reads the pitch to purchase the land given by TPWD landman Trey Vick. “Acquisition of this tract, which is adjacent to Enchanted Rock SNA and totals approximately 630 acres, will increase the total size of Enchanted Rock SNA and allow improved access to the SNA.”

The land purchase is still under negotiations and no price or terms have been released as of Monday, Sept. 16.

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is known for its 640-acre granite dome, which rises about 425 feet above the surrounding rolling hills of rural Llano County. It is a popular hiking and rock climbing destination with over 10 miles of trails and a busy calendar of year-round events.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, which approved the land purchase, is the governing body of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The commission is made up of nine members who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Texas Senate.

