Horseshoe Bay town hall Sept. 18

The city of Horseshoe Bay is holding its annual town hall meeting on Sept. 18 to share the current status of the city and its future going into the next fiscal year. The meeting is 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Horseshoe Bay Resort Yacht Club, 1009 Horseshoe Bay Blvd.

The town hall features presentations from leaders on major projects, such as the new city center—which is set to break ground before the end of September—and the fire station as well as question-and-answer sessions with city staff and elected officials.

“We’re very excited about (the town hall),” Horseshoe Bay Mayor Elsie Thurman told DailyTrib.com. “We’re going to update the community on what we’ve been working on. They’re going to see that we’re on sound financial footing, we’re staying ahead of the infrastructure (needs), and we’ve been working hard on asset management.”

Leadership will also roll out a land-use survey during the town hall that will give residents the opportunity to offer feedback on potential uses of undeveloped land in the city.

Thurman said she expects the event to be positive overall, and even fun.

“I look forward to a huge gathering of residents on September 18,” she wrote in a letter to residents, inviting them to the meeting.

dakota@thepicayune.com

