Marble Falls loses to Llano 20-13, rallies for homecoming

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls Mustangs lost 20-13 to the Llano Yellow Jackets on Sept. 13. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Marble Falls High School football team lost its rekindled rivalry game against the Llano Yellow Jackets, 20-13, on the road Sept. 13. The Mustangs (1-2) are now rallying for homecoming week and a contest against the Breckenridge Eagles (0-3) on Friday.

The Marble Falls homecoming parade rolls down Main Street starting at 6 p.m. Monday, ending at nearby Johnson Park for a community pep rally.

“Man, (the Llano game) was physical,” Mustangs head coach Keri Timmerman told KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben Shields in an on-air interview. “It’s fun to play good people, and Llano is a good football team.”

Against the Yellow Jackets, the Mustangs were up 13-7 going into the second half with two early touchdowns from senior Kole Becker.

“I was really, really proud of our kids defensively and offensively,” Timmerman said. “I’m just really proud that they are putting themselves in those positions (to make big plays). Every little play matters, every little inch matters.

The Mustangs hadn’t played the Yellow Jackets in more than 20 years. Timmerman was positive about the team’s overall performance but hopes to make adjustments before district play starts on Oct. 11.

“We’ve got to find a way to finish, and that is one of the things we’re focused on this week,” he told KBEY’s Shields.

Timmerman and the Mustangs are looking to even their record on homecoming night.

“I think homecoming is going to be fun this week, we’re going to have a big crowd, and I think the kids are excited to even it up,” he said.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.