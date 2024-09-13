Hearing on groundwater district tax rate is Sept. 17 in Burnet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District is holding a public hearing on Sept. 17 over its proposed tax rate for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Although the rate is the same as last year’s, it would slightly increase taxes for Burnet County residents due to a rise in property values.

The public hearing is 9 a.m. Tuesday in the district’s office, 225 S. Pierce St. in Burnet.

The proposed rate of $0.0055 per $100 of property valuation matches the 2023 rate but will lead to a 10.75 percent tax increase on the average Burnet County home because of rising property values. It is just over the no-new-revenue rate of $0.0053 per $100, so by law, a public hearing must be held.

2023 2024 Change Total tax rate (per $100 value) $0.0055 $0.0055 0% increase Average homestead taxable value $389,686 $431,608 10.75% increase Tax on average homestead $21 $23 10.75% increase Total tax levy on all properties $733,148 $779,490 6.32% increase

If the new tax rate is approved, the district will bring in $46,342 more than last year, up from $733,148 to $779,490.

The district’s voter-approval rate, which would require an election, is $0.0061 per $100. Although a vote will not be held for the public to reject or accept the new rate, Burnet County residents can express support or opposition during the Tuesday hearing or by contacting members of the district’s Board of Directors.

The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District regulates groundwater resources for Burnet County, developing and implementing water conservation, augmentation, and other management strategies to benefit residents.

For more information or assistance with tax calculations, contact the county tax assessor at 512-756-8291 or visit the Burnet Central Appraisal District website.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.