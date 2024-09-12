Granite Shoals considers letting youth serve on city committees

The Granite Shoals City Council is working on a new ordinance that would allow young residents to be participating, non-voting members of city committees. Leaders hope the potential policy change creates opportunities for kids to get involved in civics and offer fresh perspectives on old problems.

“I think (the ordinance) is a great idea,” Mayor Ron Munos told DailyTrib.com. “Kids will become the leaders of tomorrow, and the more they learn, the better, whether they stay in Granite Shoals or go elsewhere.”

City staff presented a draft ordinance to the council on Sept. 10, which is undergoing minor tweaks before being brought back for future consideration.

The ordinance would allow residents 18 years of age and younger to serve as “youth advisory members” on committees. They would not be able to vote, but they would be participating members who could offer input in an official capacity during public meetings.

The city is still working out the exact details and requirements for participation, such as a specific age range, terms of service, and the application process.

Three Granite Shoals city committees support the proposed ordinance and said they are willing to have youth advisory members: the Wildlife Advisory Committee, the Airport Advisory Committee, and the Parks Advisory Committee.

City committees are officially sanctioned voting bodies made up of council-appointed residents. While they cannot make policy changes themselves or spend city funds without council approval, they do meet under the rules of the Texas Open Meetings Act, offer advice to the council, and manage their own projects.

“The city believes that establishing youth positions on city committees will bring fresh energy and unique perspectives to the table,” Granite Shoals City Manager Sarah Novo told DailyTrib.com in an emailed answer to questions. “We truly value the input of our youth and hope to foster the future leaders of our community by giving them a platform to engage in meaningful discussions and learn about the decision-making process that shapes their city.”

