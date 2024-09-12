City and county officials take steps to stop rock crusher near Burnet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet Couty Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther takes a public stance against a proposed rock-crushing facility during the regular meeting of the Burnet County Commissioners Court on Sept. 10. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Burnet city and county officials are pushing back against an air quality standard permit for a proposed rock-and-concrete-crushing facility at 3221 FM 3509, just outside of the city limits, citing location concerns and echoing community objections.

Both the Burnet City Council and the Burnet County Commissioners Court took formal steps to oppose Asphalt Inc. LLC’s application for a permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

A town meeting organized by SaveBurnet.com is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet, to discuss community efforts in opposing the quarry.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Commissioners Court approved a letter addressed to TCEQ Chief Clerk Laurie Gharis requesting a public hearing for residents to ask questions and voice concerns.

All four commissioners and the county judge publicly took a stand against the rock-crushing plant.

“I’m opposed to the quarry going in that location,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther said. “It’s nestled between Longhorn Cavern (State Park), Inks Lake State Park, and numerous neighbors around that area.”

In tandem, the Burnet City Council approved a resolution also objecting to the permit. The resolution emphasizes the potential impact on the local environment and the proximity of the proposed quarry to the Delaware Springs Golf Course. Councilor Tres Clinton abstained from the vote.

Nearly 300 residents have already filed formal objections to the proposed rock crusher.

