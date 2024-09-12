Friday night football: Week 3 matchups

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls Mustangs quarterback Doak Timmerman charges with the ball into a pack of Jarrell Cougars on Sept. 6. Photo by Martelle Leudecke/Luedecke Photography

Highland Lakes high school football teams get ready for Week 3 matchups on Friday, Sept. 13. The Marble Falls Mustangs head to Llano to play the Yellow Jackets for the first time in over two decades. The Burnet Bulldogs and Faith Academy Flames are both on the road.

Marble Falls Mustangs at Llano Yellow Jackets

7 p.m. at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 in Llano

LAST WEEK: Jarrell 21, Marble Falls 14

LAST WEEK: Comanche 34, Llano 21

Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app starting with a 6:30 p.m. pre-game show. You can also watch a livestream of current and past Marble Falls contests at DailyTrib.com.

The Mustangs are coming off of a close loss to the Jarrell Cougars on Sept. 6 and looking to pick up an offensive rhythm for their Friday game against the Yellow Jackets, who lost to Comanche 34-21 last week.

The two Highland Lakes schools have not met on the football field in over 20 years. Both teams are 1-1.

Marble Falls head coach Keri Timmerman is excited about rekindling the rivalry.

“It’s always fun to play some historical games,” he said.

Llano head coach Matt Green is the former head coach for Marble Falls, adding another layer to the feud.

HOMECOMING WEEK AHEAD

In Week 4, Marble Falls welcomes the Brackenridge Eagles to Mustang Stadium for a Sept. 20 homecoming game. A parade rolls down Main Street in Marble Falls starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. It ends at Johnson Park for a community pep rally. Streets around the parade and pep rally in the downtown area will be closed at 2 p.m.

Burnet Bulldogs at Little River Academy Bumblebees

7:30 p.m. at John Glover Stadium, 604 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy (Bell County)

LAST WEEK: Georgetown East View 51, Burnet 0

The Bulldogs aim to rebound in Week 3 after a brutal 51-0 loss to the East View Patriots last week. Burnet faces off against the Little River Academy Bumblebees, who are also looking for their first win of the season.

Faith Academy Flames at Heritage Christian Eagles

7 p.m. at Heritage Christian, 310 Smokehouse Road, Fredericksburg

LAST WEEK: Faith Academy 44, Runge 26

The Flames are still hot from their home game win over Runge last week. They’re on the road against the 2-0 Eagles on Friday.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.