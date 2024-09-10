Marble Falls’ loss to Jarrell strengthens resolve for Llano game

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls and Jarrell lines clash on Sept. 6. The Mustangs lost 21-14 in the Week 2 road game. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Marble Falls Mustangs fought hard but fell short, 21-14, in a Week 2 road game against the Jarrell Cougars on Sept. 6. Mustangs head coach Keri Timmerman sees the close contest as an opportunity for growth and a test of the Mustangs’ offensive and defensive capabilities.

“As much as you hate to look at a loss, it felt like it was a great opportunity for our kids to grow,” Timmerman told KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben Shields in an on-air interview. “I thought our kids did a great job. You know I was really, really happy with our defense and offense production throughout the night.”

The Cougars snagged an early touchdown before the Mustangs’ defense kicked into gear. Offensively for Marble Falls, senior Kole Becker had 111 receiving yards and a touchdown. Junior Joaquin Aguilar rushed for 67 yards and had the Mustangs’ other score.

Timmerman especially highlighted Becker’s performance.

“He is just a talented kid,” he said. “Aggressive, physical, a little bolt of lightning in a bottle. That kid works his tail off.”

Timmerman also pointed out the defensive efforts of senior Noah Lyon and the offensive and defensive lines, the latter of which had to work overtime to counter the Cougars’ aggressive Slot-T offense.

According to KBEY’s Shields, the game was tight late in the fourth quarter when Jarrell was able to secure a first down by mere inches, denying Marble Falls a chance to tie the game.

Coach Timmerman saw more good than bad in the loss.

“It was a big growth week, and that’s what we wanted to see,” he said. “All we did was learn.”

The Mustangs (1-1) now prepare for Llano (1-1) in a contest that hasn’t been played in over two decades. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Llano Stadium.

“It’s always fun to play some historical games,” Timmerman said.

The head coach hopes to find an offensive rhythm and a way to balance gritty “down in the dirt” physicality and strategic speed.

“I feel like our kids are really adapting well to finding who we are offensively,” he said.

