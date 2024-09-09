Burnet County district clerk named in suit over e-filed document access

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Courthouse News Service is suing several Texas district clerks, including Burnet County’s Casie Walker, over faster access to electronically filed documents. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

A national news service based in California has filed a civil lawsuit against multiple Texas district clerks, including Burnet County’s Casie Walker, over access to electronically filed documents.

Courthouse News Service’s lawsuit claims the clerks are withholding access to newly e-filed civil petitions until paperwork is fully processed by court staff, which the plaintiff says violates the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by limiting freedom of the press. The suit seeks to implement a system that allows immediate public access to e-filed documents.

“The Burnet County District Clerk’s office meets all statutory and constitutional requirements and is continuing to consult with the office of court administration regarding this lawsuit,” Walker said.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas-Sherman Division, challenges the district clerks’ handling of civil petitions submitted via Texas’ electronic filing system. Currently, these documents are held by the system’s Electronic Filing Manager until court staff review and process them, making them inaccessible to the media and the public.

CNS claims this delay hinders news reporting, as access to court filings is critical for timely coverage.

The news organization advocates for the use of the Press Review Tool, a feature that would provide real-time access to new filings. The district clerk offices in Travis and Dallas counties currently use the feature, but many, including Burnet County do not.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.