Burnet adds ‘cutting-edge’ ambulance to fleet

Burnet’s new ambulance, Medic 2, allows first responders to improve patient care during transport. Courtesy photo

The city of Burnet has introduced a new ambulance, Medic 2, into its emergency medical services. The custom-built 2023 International CV515 includes a 5.5-kilowatt generator to keep the patient compartment independently operational if the vehicle’s other systems fail.

“The introduction of this advanced ambulance reinforces Burnet’s dedication to delivering high-quality emergency medical services, ensuring that residents receive prompt and effective care when it matters most,” Burnet City Manager David Vaughn said in a media release.

This latest addition to Burnet’s EMS offers residents an updated and reliable emergency response vehicle, Vaughn continued.

“The new ambulance reflects the city’s commitment to the health and safety of its citizens by providing cutting-edge technology for patient care,” he said.

