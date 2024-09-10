SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Burnet adds ‘cutting-edge’ ambulance to fleet

09/10/24 | DailyTrib.com

Burnet’s new ambulance, Medic 2, allows first responders to improve patient care during transport. Courtesy photo

The city of Burnet has introduced a new ambulance, Medic 2, into its emergency medical services. The custom-built 2023 International CV515 includes a 5.5-kilowatt generator to keep the patient compartment independently operational if the vehicle’s other systems fail. 

“The introduction of this advanced ambulance reinforces Burnet’s dedication to delivering high-quality emergency medical services, ensuring that residents receive prompt and effective care when it matters most,” Burnet City Manager David Vaughn said in a media release.

This latest addition to Burnet’s EMS offers residents an updated and reliable emergency response vehicle, Vaughn continued. 

“The new ambulance reflects the city’s commitment to the health and safety of its citizens by providing cutting-edge technology for patient care,” he said.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Llano County approves lean budget and low tax rate for FY25

09/10/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet County district clerk named in suit over e-filed document access

09/09/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 9, 2024

09/06/24 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *