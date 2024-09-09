New MFISD website lays out tax vote

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls school district recently launched a website to explain the need for a proposed property tax increase, which will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to hold a school funding election during its Aug. 19 meeting. The increase of 2.67 cents per $100 property valuation would raise $2.2 million to fill a state funding gap the board says has forced over $700,000 in staff salary reductions and a $200,000 cut in the overall supply budget.

None of the $2.2 million would be collected and dispersed to other districts through the state’s recapture process, which sends a portion of revenue from more affluent Texas public school districts to those with smaller property tax bases.

The money would go toward the district’s daily operation costs, keeping class sizes smaller, funding student programs, and retaining staff by offering more competitive salaries.

An MFISD breakdown shows the 2.67-cent tax increase’s impact on properties of varying values:

$500,000 home: $11.13 per month

$400,000 home: $8.90 per month

$300,000 home: $6.68 per month

$200,000 home: $4.45 per month

$100,000 home: $2.23 per month

Homeowners 65 years and older with frozen property taxes would not be affected unless they have substantially improved their homes.

Leadership cited inflation as another culprit in the district’s financial struggles.

According to the new website, since 2020, the cost of utilities has risen 17 percent, fuel 76 percent, and insurance 182 percent.

The Texas Legislature has kept the annual student allotment for schools the same since 2019. The allotment is the calculated amount needed to educate one student in a school year. Currently, MFISD receives $6,160 per student, but due to inflation, it now costs $7,578 to educate a student. This leaves a $1,418 per-student deficit.

The Legislature sets the student allotment every two years. MFISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway recommends parents and property owners contact state Rep. Ellen Troxclair (R-District 19) and state Sen. Pete Flores (R-District 24) to push for higher student allotments in the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 14, 2025. Both represent Burnet County.

Troxclair’s office may be reached at ellen.troxclair@house.texas.gov or 512-463-0490. Contact Flores’ office at pete.flores@senate.texas.gov or 512-463-0124.

Call MFISD offices at 830-693-4357 with questions about the tax increase.

