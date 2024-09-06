GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 9, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Sept. 9
Granite Shoals Wildlife Advisory Committee
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- review of deer survey
- take appropriate action regarding wildlife management plans
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- public hearing on the 2024-25 budget
- public hearing on the 2024-25 tax rate
- approval of both the budget and tax rate
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
The agenda was not available at the time of this story’s publication.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
- discussion on amending a city ordinance to increase fees for bulk water sales
- discussion on amending a city ordinance titled “golf course rates”
- resolution objecting to the issuance of a TCEQ air quality standards permit for a rock and concrete crusher facility
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The agenda was not available at the time of this story’s publication.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Burnet Airport Advisory Board
2 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St.
- special reports and recognitions