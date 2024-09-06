SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 9, 2024

09/06/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Sept. 9

Granite Shoals Wildlife Advisory Committee

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • review of deer survey
  • take appropriate action regarding wildlife management plans

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on the 2024-25 budget
  • public hearing on the 2024-25 tax rate
  • approval of both the budget and tax rate

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

The agenda was not available at the time of this story’s publication.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion on amending a city ordinance to increase fees for bulk water sales
  • discussion on amending a city ordinance titled “golf course rates”
  • resolution objecting to the issuance of a TCEQ air quality standards permit for a rock and concrete crusher facility

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda was not available at the time of this story’s publication.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Burnet Airport Advisory Board

2 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St.

On the agenda:

  • special reports and recognitions

