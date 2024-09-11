SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

9/11 donation drive for firefighters

09/11/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

To remember the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Burnet County Attorney’s Office is holding a donation drive throughout September for local firefighters. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

In memory of the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Burnet County Attorney’s Office is accepting donations through September to benefit local fire departments. 

Donations may be dropped off at the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet, from now through Sept. 30.

Requested items include:

  • cases of water
  • Gatorade
  • Bob’s Pickle Pops sports drinks
  • granola bars
  • fruit snacks
  • Slim Jims meat sticks
  • beef jerky
  • trail mix
  • gum
  • Liquid I.V. electrolyte drink mix
  • DripDrop electrolyte drink mix
  • Rice Krispie Treats
  • baby wipes
  • lip balm
  • cooling towels
  • hand warmers
  • Body Armor drinks

The Burnet County Attorney’s Office responded to the call of the Commissioners Court during a recent meeting to honor 9/11 in some way. Office Manager Jana Mitchell and staffers organized the drive.

“After asking some questions, we came up with a list of essential items to gather,” Mitchell said. “We hope to collect enough throughout the month to distribute to all of the departments in the county.”

Burnet County Attorney Eddie Arredondo emphasized the importance of 9/11. 

“It was a horrible day, and it’s something that we will always remember,” he said. “This is a small but meaningful way to show that, even after all these years, we still care about the lives lost on that day.”

For more information about the donation drive, contact the Burnet County Attorney’s Office.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags:

You Might Like

Nominate Granite Shoals resident for Spirit of Service Award

09/11/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Marble Falls VFW marks 50 years of service and stories

09/11/24 | DailyTrib.com

Kingsland man takes 40-year plea deal, lesser charge for killing wife

09/11/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *