Marble Falls VFW marks 50 years of service and stories

The Marble Falls VFW Post and Auxiliary 10376 are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Sept. 14, 2024. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The Marble Falls VFW Post and Auxiliary 10376 are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a buffet-style lunch on Sept. 14. The event will commemorate the post’s rich history of service, camaraderie, and its founding in 1974.

The lunch is from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the post, 1001 Veterans Drive. It is open to the public.

“This is a great place to come and relax,” said Bob Hansen, a 24-year U.S. Air Force veteran and former post and district commander. “Through my years, I’ve seen a lot of people just sit out at the table, share stories, and listen to their stories. It’s a great place to kind of relive what you’ve gone through, and patriotism abounds here.”

For the past 50 years, the Marble Falls post has been a cornerstone of community involvement. It leads flag-raising ceremonies at schools, participates in parades, and awards six scholarships each year to local students. Post members also volunteer for Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, visiting cemeteries and placing flags on the gravesites of service members. Veterans and residents visit the canteen at Marble Falls VFW Post 10376 to connect and share stories. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Known as the “oasis” of District 14, Post 10376 has earned statewide recognition for its welcoming atmosphere and dedication to veterans.

“The post is well-recognized throughout the state as being one of the most, if not the most, friendliest posts in the state,” Hansen said. “We have that reputation that can you walk in, and if you’re a veteran—and even if you’re not a veteran—you’re welcome.”

Marble Falls VFW leadership is focused on recruiting younger members to continue Post 10376’s legacy.

“There are a number of posts that have closed, unfortunately, because of a lack of support,” Hansen said. “As we get older, they rely on the older people to bring in new, younger people. But we’ve made it 50 years, and we’re damn proud of what we’ve accomplished and we have had a damn good time doing it.”

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.