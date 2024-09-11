Nominate Granite Shoals resident for Spirit of Service Award

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Granite Shoals is accepting nominations for the 2025 John Rinehart Spirit of Service Award until Sept. 30. This is the 10th year the honor has been bestowed upon a resident who has gone above and beyond for the city’s betterment.

The award was created in 2015 to memorialize late community champion John Rinehart.

“This award is designed for recognizing service to our community that is notable because of the spirit of the service, in the generosity of time, effort, benefit to the community, community pride, and humility,” reads the original 2015 resolution that established the award.

The city accepts Spirit of Service nominations from June 30 through Sept. 30 every year. Anyone in Granite Shoals is eligible for the award, but nominees cannot be on city staff or members of the City Council.

Fill out a nomination form and turn it in at Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, during open hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. You can also pick up a form at City Hall. Contact 830-598-2424 or citysecretary@graniteshoals.org with questions.

Recipients of the John Rinehart Spirit of Service Award are recognized by the City Council and have their names added to a permanent plaque at City Hall.

Jack King was posthumously awarded the 2024 Spirit of Service Award for his significant contributions to the Granite Shoals parks system over a span of decades. Jack’s wife, Shirley King, accepted the award on his behalf. She was the recipient in 2023 for her dedication to the city and its parks.

Other past recipients of the award are:

2022—Anita Hisey

2021—Jason Brady

2020—Fran Rubin

2019—Dennis A. Maier

2018—Mary Lou and Roy Guerrero (tandem award)

2017—Merilyn Nations

2016—Donna Maier

2015—John Rinehart

dakota@thepicayune.com

