60 years of community action for agency that serves Meals on Wheels and more

Local community action agency Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties celebrated its 60th anniversary with a proclamation by Burnet County commissioners, who recognized August as Community Action Month on Sept. 10. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The community action agency Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. A proclamation by Burnet County Judge James Oakley at the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, highlighted the agency’s long-standing mission to fight poverty and empower people.

The resolution also officially recognized August as Community Action Month.

Since its establishment in 1965, OWBC has been committed to providing critical services in Williamson and Burnet counties. The agency offers programs such as Head Start and Meals on Wheels.

“We’ve served 259,000 meals, connected with 1,200 senior citizens, and relied on 800 volunteers, contributing a total of 48,000 hours of service,” Executive Director Marco Cruz said.

OWBC’s impact over six decades has been profound, Oakley read from the resolution, with continued efforts to create stronger, more resilient communities. The board addresses the causes of poverty and works to provide improved, long-term community outcomes.

“This is an amazing proclamation because it ties back to our roots, established under President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Equal Opportunity Act,” Cruz said. “Our agency wasn’t about giving a handout, but a hand up.”

He also recognized long-standing staff members, some of whom have been with OWBC for over 40 years, reflecting the dedication that has sustained the organization’s success.

Visit the Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties website to learn more about the agency and its programs.

