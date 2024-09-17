Peace in the Park founded on ‘love your neighbor’ mission
The first-ever Peace in the Park festival brings together charitable groups and good times in a mission to help those in need and highlight community. The event is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South in Marble Falls. Admission is free.
Peace in the Park will feature at least 16 booths from regional and local organizations, barbecue from St. Frederick Baptist Church, live music, and several speakers.
It is the brainchild of Marble Falls resident Cindy Martin.
“I’m trying to bring some ‘love your neighbor’ and ‘let’s come together’ to the community,” she told DailyTrib.com.
Martin chose Sept. 21 for Peace in the Park to align with International Day of Peace, which falls on the same date.
She said she started the festival to counteract the division she’s witnessed in the community leading up to the Nov. 5 presidential election.
“We need a time where we can appreciate that we all have a lot in common being from the same community,” she explained. “We can all work together rather than separating and having negative things to say about each other.”
The following organizations are among those that will have booths at Peace in the Park:
- Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center
- Highland Lakes Canine Rescue
- Community Resource Centers of Texas
- Hill Country chapter-League of Women Voters
- Marble Falls Area EMS
- Bluebonnet Trails Community Services
“I want everybody to come without any preconceptions and leave their ‘baggage’ in the car and be open,” Martin said. “It should be a joyous event for the community.”