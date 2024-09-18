‘Christmas Story’ auditions Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Community Theatre is casting its upcoming production of “A Christmas Story,” the beloved holiday classic. Auditions are Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. Those trying out will participate in cold reads from the script, so no preparation is necessary.

The play runs weekends from Dec. 6-22.

For more information about the production or auditions, email HCCT Artistic Director Daniel Melton at daniel@thehcct.org.

SUMMARY

Set in the 1940s, “A Christmas Story” follows the hilarious misadventures of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker as he dreams of the ultimate Christmas gift: a Red Ryder BB gun. Despite constant warnings from adults—”You’ll shoot your eye out!”—Ralphie remains undeterred in his quest. Filled with iconic scenes, quirky family moments, and heartfelt holiday nostalgia, this play promises laughs, warmth, and a reminder of the magic of Christmas.

The HCCT’s Season 39 opens Sept. 27 with “Jekyll & Hyde” and ends in August with “Forever Plaid.” Visit thehcct.org for details.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.