Museum to unveil ‘Animals and Wildflowers’ photo winners

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

View photo contest entries at The Falls on the Colorado Museum, 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls. The exhibit will be open through Oct. 5. A reception honoring photographers is set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Photo by Robert Linder

The winners of the “Central Texas in Focus: Animals and Wildflowers Photo Contest” will be announced during an awards presentation at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Falls on the Colorado Museum, 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls.

Professional photographer Martelle Luedecke, one of three judges, will give a short presentation on how photographers can creatively explore the contest theme, working with the region’s unique landscape and wildlife. The event is free and open to the public.

“We’re excited to showcase the amazing work of local photographers,” said Amanda Seim, chairman of the museum’s board. “This reception is not only a chance to announce the winners but also to reflect on the artistic process behind the images.”

The contest is a fundraiser for the museum, which is renovating the second floor to open it up for exhibits. The judges and the public were invited to view the 48 photos submitted and vote on their favorite. Votes cost $1 each, and 435 were cast.

The top 12 winning pictures will be featured in a 2025 calendar, which will be available for purchase at the museum in late November or early December for $12 each or $10 for two or more.

Contest winners will receive a free copy of the calendar and a ticket to the museum’s annual Christmas Home Tour.

The exhibit, featuring all contest entries, will remain open for public viewing until Oct. 5.

The Falls on the Colorado Museum is located at 2001 Broadway in the Old Granite School building. The museum is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free, but donations accepted and appreciated.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.