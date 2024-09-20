Little Free Libraries spread across Burnet, sharing literature and inspiration

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet school district Parent Liaison Darlene Denton and local handyman David Berger pose next to one of their Little Free Libraries at 807 Rhomberg St. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

What started as one tiny book-sharing stand, built as a personal gift, has blossomed into a larger community initiative in Burnet. Darlene Denton, the school district’s parent liaison, is leading the charge to bring more of these Little Free Libraries to city parks and neighborhoods.

The Burnet book boxes offer 24/7 access to free literature and are typically shaped like little houses. So far, seven stands have been installed across the city at apartment complexes, parks, and other community spaces. The local project is part of the larger Little Free Library initiative, which began in Minnesota.

Helping Denton with the small libraries are local handyman David Berger, Burnet High School students, and children in Bulldog Bros and Diva Dawgs, after-school service programs in the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District.

“It’s a big group effort,” Denton said. “We really couldn’t have these little libraries without BCISD, volunteers, and David.”

Denton’s involvement in the project began when her son-in-law built the first little library as a Christmas gift in 2016. Since 2019, Denton and Berger have been placing two a year around town.

A book box going up at Randy Longoria Park in 2025 holds a deeply personal meaning for Denton. It is a memorial to her dear friend Marilyn Kay Gerk (MKG), who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2023.

“One friend can change your life, and that’s exactly what she was to us,” Denton said. “I just thought a little library would be a really neat way to honor her and her family.”

Berger will build the MKG memorial library as a replica of Gerk’s home, incorporating details like the circular gable. Denton plans to include flowers from Gerk’s memorial service in the design. The Marilyn Kay Gerk memorial community library, coming in 2025, will replicate the home in which Gerk lived before her death in 2023. Photo courtesy of Darlene Denton

“David’s been very generous with his time and goes the extra length to make sure it’s right,” Denton said.

The dedication of the memorial library is tentatively planned for the Monday after the Bluebonnet Festival, which is April 11-13, 2025.

Denton hopes the tribute will inspire others to cherish their own relationships.

“It’s a special thing to have someone that meant that much to you because not everyone’s blessed with that,” she said.

