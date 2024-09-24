‘Jekyll & Hyde’ opens Sept. 27

The Hill Country Community Theatre opens its 39th season on Friday, Sept. 27, with the spine-tingling musical “Jekyll & Hyde.” It runs weekends through Oct. 13 at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. Tickets are on sale now.

This powerful, award-winning exploration of good and evil is based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson.

SUMMARY

“Jekyll & Hyde” is the evocative tale of two men—one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman—and two women—one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself. Both women fall in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind’s most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons and the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde. (Rated PG-13)

PLAYERS

“Jekyll & Hyde” is directed for the local stage by HCCT Artistic Director Daniel Melton with musical direction by Catherine Rose.

The dynamic cast is led by Pierre Minjauw in the dual roles of Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde. Performing alongside him are Randi Minjauw as Emma Carew, Cody Petty as John Utterson, Heidi Melton as Lucy Harris, Doug Hart as Sir Danvers Carew, Seth Smith as Simon Stride, Daniel Melton as the Bishop of Basingstoke, Clarence Goins as General Lord Glossop, Christy Brown as Lady Beaconsfield, Rick Day as Lord Savage, Holli Jones as Nellie, Larry Grasmick as Sir Archibald Proops, and Javier Sorola as Spider along with ensemble members Gabriele Grasmick, Teresa Etheridge, Grace Carpenter, Lili Carpenter, Emele Barry, and Vivian Melton.

TICKETS

Tickets are $27 for adults and $17 for youths plus fees and may be purchased on the HCCT website or by calling the box office at 830-798-8944. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

