Marble Falls vs. Burnet in Battle of the Cans
The annual Battle of the Cans food drive between the Marble Falls and Burnet school districts kicks off Thursday, Sept. 26. The friendly competition to fill the shelves of local food pantries runs through Oct. 9, two days before the Mustangs and Bulldogs face each other on the football field.
Non-perishable food can be dropped off at any campus in either district. Donations to Marble Falls go to The Helping Center, while food brought to Burnet schools will be given to the LACare food pantry.
The Helping Center is asking for:
- canned soup, stew, chili
- canned green beans and corn
- baking essentials
- boxes of stuffing mix
LACare requests:
- canned meat
- spaghetti sauce in cans (no jars)
- canned vegetables
- canned soup, stew, chili
- baking essentials
For competition purposes, four individual packs of ramen noodles OR two individual cups of noodles will count as one item. Everything else will be counted one for one, according to a media release from the Marble Falls Independent School District.
The total number of items collected determines the winning district. Marble Falls won the Battle of the Cans in 2023.
The winner will be announced during the Marble Falls-Burnet football game on Oct. 11 at Mustang Stadium.
The need is great; help if you are able.