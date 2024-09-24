Marble Falls vs. Burnet in Battle of the Cans

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The annual Battle of the Cans food drive between the Marble Falls and Burnet school districts kicks off Thursday, Sept. 26. The friendly competition to fill the shelves of local food pantries runs through Oct. 9, two days before the Mustangs and Bulldogs face each other on the football field.

Non-perishable food can be dropped off at any campus in either district. Donations to Marble Falls go to The Helping Center, while food brought to Burnet schools will be given to the LACare food pantry.

The Helping Center is asking for:

canned soup, stew, chili

canned green beans and corn

baking essentials

boxes of stuffing mix

LACare requests:

canned meat

spaghetti sauce in cans (no jars)

canned vegetables

canned soup, stew, chili

baking essentials

For competition purposes, four individual packs of ramen noodles OR two individual cups of noodles will count as one item. Everything else will be counted one for one, according to a media release from the Marble Falls Independent School District.

The total number of items collected determines the winning district. Marble Falls won the Battle of the Cans in 2023.

The winner will be announced during the Marble Falls-Burnet football game on Oct. 11 at Mustang Stadium.

