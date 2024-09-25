Litter Lifters are back for fall season

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Trash litters the side of RR 1431 in Marble Falls in this file photo. The Hill Country Litter Lifters are back in cleanup mode on Sept. 28. Everyone is welcome to pitch in during the morning cleanup. File photo

The Hill Country Litter Lifters are returning to work with the arrival of cooler weather, picking up trash along their adopted stretch of RR 1431 between Marble Falls and Granite Shoals. The next cleanup is Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Volunteers will meet near the intersection of RR 1431 and Wirtz Dam Road. Reflective vests, trash grabbers, gloves, and bags will be provided. Participants should bring their own water and snacks.

The cleanup will focus on the stretch of 1431 from Wirtz Dam Road to Industrial Boulevard in Marble Falls.

Everyone is welcome to pitch in. Before arriving, Litter Lifters founder Tom Rapp recommends watching this Don’t Mess with Texas Adopt-a-Highway safety tips video.

The Litter Lifters adopted the section of RR 1431 between Marble Falls and Granite Shoals through the Adopt-a-Highway program over two years ago and have been picking up trash ever since. The group took a short break during the hot summer but are back on the road with the arrival of fall weather—at least by Texas standards.

Saturday’s forecast is clear and sunny with a high of 91 degrees. During the cleanup, the temperature should be in the 70s and 80s.

“Now that we’re starting to get cooler weather, I hope to have a bigger (volunteer) turnout,” Rapp told DailyTrib.com.

He and his core group of volunteers collected 26 bags of trash and large debris during an August cleanup but put cleanups on hold in June and July.

Rapp said he’s noticed less trash along the highway in general and thinks people are being more conscious of how they dispose of their garbage.

“It’s good because our objective is to put ourselves out of business,” he said.

Learn more about the Hill Country Litter Lifters by emailing Rapp at twrapp@comcast.net or texting him at 303-887-5649.

dakota@thepicayune.com

