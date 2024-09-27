Inks Lake State Park hike for veteran suicide awareness

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Inks Lake State Park is located at 3630 Park Road 4 in Burnet County. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

To bring awareness to veteran suicides, Highland Lakes VFW Post 6974 and Inks Lake State Park are hosting a ruck march/hike on Sunday, Sept. 29. The park is located at 3630 Park Road 4 West near Burnet.

The non-competitive walk starts at 10 a.m. at the Pecan Flats Trailhead. Sign-in begins at 9 a.m. The hike is open to everyone, but veterans are especially encouraged to show up. Park entrance is free for participants.

Veterans who bring a copy of their DD214 and a VA disability rating letter can sign up, at no charge, for a Texas State Parks Pass, which includes unlimited free entry into the 88 state parks for the holder and guests as well as discounts on camping, park store purchases, and equipment rentals.

The Pecan Flats route is ADA-friendly for hikers with mobility issues and covers about 1-3 miles.

The VFW post asks hikers to bring donations for families in need for the upcoming holidays, including non-perishable food, toys, warm clothes, and blankets.

After the hike, participants can enjoy free kayaking and fishing as well as a lunch provided by the post.

Visit the Highland Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6974 Facebook page for hike details and the Inks Lake State Park website for a trail map and park information.

SUICIDE PREVENTION

September is Suicide Prevention Month. Veterans are particularly at risk for suicide, according to the latest National Veteran Suicide Prevention report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2021, the most recent year of collected data, 6,392 veterans nationwide committed suicide, 583 of those in Texas.

The VA has online resources for prevention, coping, and support for veterans.

Those in need of help can also call or text the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988.

